Annabelle 3 has found its star. McKenna Grace, the young actress who is set to star in next year's Captain Marvel, has been tapped to play a key role in the upcoming entry in The Conjuring universe. Grace will play Judy, the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, who winds up being targeted by the terrifying possessed doll. It's expected that Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will be reprising their roles as Ed and Lorraine respectively in the movie as well.

According to a new report, Mckenna Grace will also be joined by two babysitters, who have yet to be cast, in Annabelle 3 and they will also be subject to the doll's terror. Gary Dauberman, who penned last year's IT and has written the screenplays for several The Conjuring movies, such as Annabelle: Creation and The Nun, which is currently doing very well at the box office, despite earning generally mixed-to-negative reviews, is on board to pen this installment. Dauberman is also stepping behind the camera for this one, marking his feature directorial debut. Dauberman knows this universe well and, even though he's never directed before, he seems like the right guy for the job since David F. Sandberg, who helmed last year's sequel, is busy directing Shazam.

As for McKenna Grace, she's been quietly asserting herself as a majorly talented and in-demand child star. Aside from her upcoming role as a younger version of Brie Larson's character Carol Danvers in next year's Captain Marvel, she also starred alongside Chris Evans in last year's hit indie drama The Gifted, as well as the Oscar-nominated I, Tonya as a young Tonya Harding. Grace has credits dating back to 2013. Despite her young age, she's already accomplished quite a lot and this could give her a chance to shine in the forefront of a major release.

The third installment in the spin-off franchise doesn't yet have an official title, but it's going to take place in the Warren's museum of horrors and has been compared to Night at the Museum, but with a serious horror twist. Gary Dauberman is gearing up to begin filming the movie next month. The previous Annabelle movies have both been tremendously successful at the box office. Though, the first movie was something of a misfire critically.

At this point, The Conjuring franchise has more or less proven that it's somewhat bulletproof. To date, the franchise has earned $1.51 billion worldwide, including $308 million so far from The Nun, which wasn't met with a great response. While the majority of the movies in the universe have been met with acclaim, every single entry has done exceedingly well financially speaking. Annabelle 3 does not currently have a release date set, but with production gearing up, expect to see it in mid-to-late 2019, or perhaps early 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Deadline.