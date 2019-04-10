Later this year writer-director Gary Dauberman will unleash a night of unholy terror on Ed and Lorraine Warren's preteen daughter Judy in his upcoming directing debut Annabelle Comes Home. This new Conjuring Universe movie is near the top of my 2019 must-see horror list, and today it might have kicked up another notch or two as we have word via Dauberman himself that this new entry in the Annabelle series will feature more comedy than the previous entries. Specifically, Dauberman says this.

"I'm not a huge fan of horror-comedies but I love comedy in my horror if that makes sense, so I like moments of levity. So I'm leaning to that a little bit more on certain moments because I find if we hit those moments where people laugh and then get scared right away, I'd like to try and lay on that. I've been playing around with that a little bit more. And it just fits the girls, too, because they're so upbeat. That teenagers' world in a house [tone] we've been trying to capture, too. We're not going outside of the box on this one, but I think we're trying to get a little bit more, a couple more moments of levity that maybe weren't there in the first and second one. There were moments of levity, but a little bit more of that."

I'm all for this new Annabelle movie having some more comedy in the mix. After all, it is only a matter of time before these Conjuring movies start to self-parody themselves to some degree (all horror franchises tend to move in that direction at some point) and what better place to test out the horror-comedy waters than with an Annabelle movie, right? I think it's a safe bet.

Plus Gary Dauberman makes sure to stress that this won't be a straight-up horror-comedy but instead a horror movie with comedy in it, which is an important distinction. What's the difference you might ask? Well, An American Werewolf in London is a horror comedy. So is Shaun of the Dead. But think back to say director Andres Muschietti's recent adaptation of Stephen King's IT. That movie was laugh-out-loud funny at times - mostly due to Jack Dylan Grazer's Eddie and Finn Wolfhard's Richie - but do you consider it a horror comedy? I think that's what Dauberman means. And IT is a good comparison considering Dauberman penned the screenplay for that film as well.

Dauberman takes the helm of this new Annabelle sequel from a screenplay he penned himself based on a story he crafted along with James Wan. Wan and Peter Safran return as the movie's producers along with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren. They will be joined by a cast that includes Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, and Katie Sarife. The movie will feature music by Joseph Bishara, Michael Burgess handles cinematography, and Kirk Morri edits the film. New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster Productions, and The Safran Company are behind this new nightmare, and Warner Bros. Pictures will unleash the tiny terror into a theater near you on June 28, 2019. This update comes to us via ComicBook.com.