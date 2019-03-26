Writer-director Gary Dauberman's seventh installment in the Conjuring Universe franchise Annabelle Comes Home will be creeping and crawling into a theater near you this June. And today we have an all-new look at the movie courtesy of franchise producer and The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 director James Wan. Wan uploaded the new pic over on Instagram writing this.

"OK, maybe she has snuck cameos in my other recent films (which I won't confirm or deny), BUT... she'll very definitely be up front and center on this one! The real next chapter of THE CONJURING Universe. On June 28th Annabelle Comes Home. Directed by Gary Dauberman."

We're pretty sure Annabelle makes a quick apperance in Aquaman, but Wan won't confirm that. You can check out the pic below which features the titular possessed doll sitting cozily in The Warren's trophy room. Which is fitting considering this new tale of tiny terror will feature demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bringing the demonic doll back to the locked artifacts room in their home. There they place her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlist a priest's holy blessing, determined to keep her from wreaking more havoc. But as you might imagine, things don't go as smoothly as the Warren's had hoped, and now an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target - Warren's ten-year-old daughter Judy and her babysitters.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will be returning to the franchise once more as Ed and Lorraine Warren in Annabelle: Comes Home with Mckenna Grace as Ed and Lorraine's above-mentioned ten-year-old daughter Judy Warren. Meanwhile, the roles of young Judy's babysitters go to Madison Iseman as Mary Ellen and Katie Sarife as Daniela. On top of that cast, Stephen Blackehart joins in on the mayhem as Thomas, Steve Coulter as Father Gordon, Paul Dean as Mr. Palmeri, and Luca Luhan as Anthony Rios.

Annabelle Comes Home is not only the seventh entry in The Conjuring universe as mentioned above, but also the direct sequel to director John R. Leonetti's 2014 film Annabelle starring Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, and Alfre Woodard, and director David F. Sandberg's 2017 prequel Annabelle: Creation starring Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, and Miranda Otto.

The original Annabelle film followed a dude named John Form (Horton) who thinks he's found the perfect gift for his pregnant wife, Mia (Wallis): a vintage doll in a beautiful white dress. One guess who this ends up being. Yep, Annabelle herself. And wouldn't you just know it, the couple's delight doesn't last long as one terrible night, devil worshippers invade their home and launch a violent attack against the couple. When the cultists try to summon a demon, they smear a bloody rune on the nursery wall and drip blood on Mia's doll, thereby turning the former object of beauty into a conduit for ultimate evil. Moo-Haha.

From there The Conjuring Universe backtracked a bit and told the tale of Annabelle's creation in the fittingly titled prequel Annabelle: Creation. This flick told the story of former toy maker Sam Mullins and his wife, Esther whose 7-year-old daughter Annabelle died in a tragic car accident a few years back and so they are happy to welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their California farmhouse. Again as you might imagine, terror soon strikes when one child sneaks into a forbidden room and finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own.

Gary Dauberman directs Annabelle Comes Home from a screenplay he wrote himself based on a story he came up with along with James Wan. James Wan and Peter Safran are producing with Joseph Bishara providing the flick's sure to be intense music. Michael Burgess is the cinematographer. New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster Productions, and The Safran Company are behind the movie, and Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute Annabelle's creepy-ass into a theater near you again on June 28, 2019. James Wan shared this new pic over on Instagram.