Annabelle 3 may be kicking off production in the pretty near future. The third movie in this horror series that takes place in the same universe as The Conjuring was officially announced by New Line at San Diego Comic-Con recently, though, news broke online a bit before that. The flick will bring back the cursed doll for one more round of supernatural horror and it looks like the studio wants to get cameras rolling some time in October, according to a new report.

The news comes from Geeks Worldwide (formerly Omega Underground) who state that New Line Cinema is looking to shoot Annabelle 3 in Los, Angeles, California in just a couple of months. That means the movie should be ready for release in mid to late 2019, depending on how much time is needed in post-production and how long of a shoot they have planned. No specific dates have been locked down, but an October start date would seem to make a good deal of sense. That will be roughly a month after The Nun, the upcoming spin-off that also exists in The Conjuring world, makes its way to theaters.

James Wan is involved as a producer, but it's writer Gary Dauberman who is taking the reins this time around. He has a terrific track record as a writer, having penned the first Annabelle solo movie, as well as last year's sequel Annabelle: Creation, IT and it's upcoming sequel. Annabelle 3, which doesn't yet have an official title, will be his first project as a director. Though, he arguably knows this world better than anyone else, save for Wan. It would have made sense to bring back David F. Sandberg, who directed Annabelle: Creation to great success, but he's busy with Shazam right now. As such, Dauberman seems like the perfect choice.

The story will see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie will take place prior to the events of The Conjuring and will show what happened when the Warrens first brought the possessed doll back to their creepy museum full of other haunted objects that occupies a room in their home. Annabelle will bring some of these other objects to life, making it sort of like a horror version of Night at the Museum, which sounds like it could be an absolute blast.

Save for the first Annabelle, The Conjuring universe has been incredibly reliable, both in terms of bringing in money at the box office and in terms of delivering some quality horror flicks. It sounds very much like Gary Dauberman has cooked up something cool with Annabelle 3. Let's just hope he delivers as a first time director. While no release date has been announced, New Line already has IT: Chapter 2 coming out in September, so they would either have to release Annabelle 3 in the summer or later in 2019 to space them out enough. If not, we may see it bow in early 2020. This news comes to us courtesy of Geeks Worldwide.