Annabelle 3 is officially titled Annabelle Comes Home. New Line Cinema just released the first teaser for the movie, which unfortunately does not contain any footage from the highly anticipated sequel. However, we do get to hear that really creepy laugh from the equally creepy doll. Annabelle Comes Home hits theaters on June 28th, so this is just the beginning of the promotional campaign and we can expect to see the first full-length trailer within the next few weeks, which should give horror fans a better idea of what's going on in the movie and the rest of The Conjuring franchise.

Annabelle Comes Home features the return of Ed and Lorraine Warren from The Conjuring franchise, with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga back in their respective roles. It is expected that the characters will be back in a supporting role at this time. Additionally, James Wan is back to produce the latest installment, which will take place in the Warren home. During his San Diego Comic-Con appearance last summer to promote Aquaman, Wan had a pretty funny description for Annabelle 3, calling it "basically A Night at the Museum, with Annabelle!"

Annabelle Comes Home is set to take place in the Warren family artifact room. It is believed that the doll won't be able to cause any harm in said room, but that is thrown out the window real fast as it turns out that she can. Gary Dauberman, who wrote Annabelle Creation and The Nun is in the director's chair for Annabelle 3. In addition to the already mentioned plot points, Dauberman adds that "she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that's the set-up."

It sounds like Annabelle Comes Home is going to be a worthy follow up to the second installment. However, there is a little bit of skepticism from horror fans who did not enjoy The Nun all that much. While The Nun received mixed reviews from fans and critics, it was still a great success at the box office, earning over $365.5 million and gave The Conjuring franchise its biggest ever global debut with $131 million. The movie did better than Annabelle Creation, so it's going to be interesting to see how the third installment fares when it is released later this summer.

Production on Annabelle Comes Home wrapped back in December. And while we now have a teaser and an official trailer, much of the movie is still very much a mystery. Gary Dauberman is familiar with the territory and this will be his directorial debut, so horror fans should be in good hands when the movie hits theaters in June. With that being said, the full-length trailer can't be too far down the line now. While we wait, you can check out the brief teaser below, thanks to the Annabelle Comes Home Twitter account.