Gary Dauberman is a screenwriter best known for his work within the horror genre and more specifically his work within James Wan's The Conjuring Universe with scripts under his belt such as Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun. Along with these scripts, Dauberman has also penned director Andres Muschietti's hit adaptation of Stephen King's It, and its upcoming much-anticipated sequel It: Chapter Two. This summer Dauberman steps up to the role of director on the third Annabelle film, Annabelle Comes Home and today we have the official trailer to share with you guys!

I don't know about you, but I'm super-excited to check out this new entry in the Annabelle series, and Wan and company's The Conjuring Universe as a whole. Especially considering that this new movie will see Annabelle unleashing an unholy night of horror onto Ed and Lorraine Warren's young daughter and her two babysitters after the paranormal investigators bring the infamously evil doll back to their artifacts room to keep her "safe." Yeah, good job, parental units. Plus to make matters all the better for this here fanboy, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will be returning to their famed The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 roles as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Young McKenna Grace - who we just let you guys know yesterday has snagged the lead role in director Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters sequel - will lead the charge against the evil doll this time around as Ed and Lorraine's 10-year-old daughter, Judy. She will be joined by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween star Madison Iseman as her babysitter Mary Ellen. Katie Sarife will play Isleman's friend and fellow babysitter, Daniela, and as mentioned above, Wilson and Farmiga return as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren from James Wan's previous flagship entries in the universe, The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2.

They will be joined by Stephen Blackehart (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Belko Experiment) as Thomas, Steve Coulter (House of Cards, The Wizard of Lies) as Father Gordon, Paul Dean (Treasures of the Snow, Star Trek: Enterprise) as Mr, Palmeri, and Luca Luhan (Less Than Zero) as Anthony Rios. Once again, genre-favorite screenwriter Gary Dauberman will be stepping up to the director's plate for the first time to helm his new fright flick. He's taking the reins from John R. Leonetti who directed the original Annabelle motion picture and Shazam! filmmaker David F. Sandberg who was behind the follow-up, Annabelle: Creation starring Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto.

James Wan returns to produce this new Annabelle movie along with Peter Safran. Annabelle Comes Home was initially all set to creep and crawl its possessed-ass into your local multiplex on the fourth of July weekend this summer. But recently Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema bumped the film up a few days (hopefully because they've seen the final movie and have confidence in its quality) to a brand spanking new release date. Now the powers that be behind the scenes will be unleashing Annabelle Comes Home into a theater near you on June 28, 2019. This trailer comes to us via Warner Bros. and New Line.

