New Line Cinema has released a terrifying poster for Annabelle Comes Home. The third installment in the franchise, and the latest in The Conjuring universe, is taking things to a whole new level of possessiveness. The demonic Annabelle is coming home with the Warrens to be placed in their spiritual vault of haunted items, which doesn't really seem like a wise decision. With that being said, things obviously start to get very interesting.

The Annabelle Comes Home poster says, "Possess them all," across the top and that's exactly what the demonic doll aims to do. When she gets to the Warren household, she is set loose and goes about to possess the other haunted items in the vault and that's when all hell breaks loose. The poster goes on to tease some of the other threats we will be treated to and it really doesn't look good for anybody and certainly betrays the Pokémon-like slogan on the poster. The poster could very well be throwing some playful shade at Warner Bros.' Detective Pikachu, which is now in theaters and about to battle John Wick 3 this weekend.

The Warren family is placed at the top of the Annabelle Comes Home poster with new addition Mckenna Grace, but the rest is a series of callbacks to the franchise and some new threats. There's a demonic bride, a creepy person with coins over their eyes, an evil-looking monkey and a lot more. Annabelle is going to have a good time as she possesses her new friends and brings in a whole new level of terror in the process. If that wasn't enough, the poster seems to be teasing something even bigger than Annabelle in the background. There might be something even worse than Annabelle in the highly anticipated sequel...

Related: Annabelle 3 Wraps Production with a Final Set Photo

Gary Dauberman is behind the camera for Annabelle Comes Home and he says this particular installment is going to feature more humor. Some horror fans may not like the sound of that aspect, but the director promises that it brings some "levity" to the movie and from the look of the latest poster, we all might need some comedic relief while watching the movie. From the sound of things, there isn't going to be a ton of over-the-top comedy thrown into Annabelle Comes Home.

Annabelle Comes Home is set to hit theaters on June 28th, which is just around the corner. Gary Dauberman, the writer behind the spin-offs, made his directorial debut with the new the new movie. Dauberman is also partly responsible for bringing Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT to the big screen, along with the upcoming sequel. While we wait for the movie to hit theaters, you can check out the latest creepy poster below, thanks to New Line Cinema.