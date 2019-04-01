Warner Bros. has released a brand new poster for Annabelle Comes Home, the third installment of the spin-off series in their Conjuring universe. When The Conjuring proved to be a huge hit back in 2013, the studio couldn't get a spin-off in the works fast enough. They decided to center that movie on the creepy possessed doll and, even though the first installment of this franchise left a lot to be desired, the sequel, Annabelle: Creation, was a major improvement. One can hope this third installment follows suit and this poster offers our latest look at what is essentially going to be the horror version of Night at the Museum.

Peculiarly, this Annabelle 3 poster doesn't feature the titular doll on it at all. Instead, it shows the door to Ed and Lorraine Warrens' creepy artifacts room, which warns not to touch anything. Unfortunately, the door is cracked open with some foreboding light and smoke billowing out. Spoiler alert: somebody touched everything. Beyond that, the poster just wants to make it clear that this is part of The Conjuring universe. In this case, we actually get the return of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the Warrens for the first time since The Conjuring 2 in 2016.

Annabelle Comes Home centers on demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are determined to keep the doll from wreaking more havoc. So, they bring her to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her for safe keeping behind sacred glass, while also taking the extra precaution of utilizing a priest's holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits the Warrens' ten-year-old daughter, Judy (McKenna Grace), and her friends, as the doll is set loose and awakens a host of horrors locked within this room.

Related: Annabelle 3 Lands Captain Marvel Star McKenna Grace

The studio has ramped up their efforts within this horror-themed universe as of late. Not only do they have this movie coming down the pipeline this year, but The Curse of La Llorona, which debuts in theaters this month, was also revealed to be a Conjuring movie when it premiered at SXSW last month. Not only that, but The Conjuring 3 is set to begin filming very shortly under the direction of Michael Chaves, who helmed The Curse of La Llorona. James Wan, who directed the first two installments of the main franchise, has decided to step back and remain on as a producer.

This comes after The Nun, despite not being a hit with critics (to say the least), managed to score a series-best $365 million take at the box office last year. Needless to say, if things keep going this well, we should expect to see more spin-offs coming our way in the future. Maybe we'll finally hear some solid information about The Crooked Man? Annabelle Comes Home is set to hit theaters on June 28 from Warner Bros. and New Line. Be sure to check out the new poster below.