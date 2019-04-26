Warner Bros. has unveiled a new image from the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home and it's more than a little eerie. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as the Warrens from The Conjuring movies, and horror fans are excited to see just what kind of things the Annabelle doll can get into while locked up in a room with other haunted artifacts. However, things don't go as originally planned when a friend of Judy Warren's babysitter unleashes the powers of the doll after losing her father. It's about to get pretty messed up and horror fans wouldn't want it any other way.

Katie Sarife plays Daniela, who is the friend of Judy's babysitter in Annabelle Comes Home. Director Gary Dauberman had some specific ideas for that character. As it turns out, bringing Annabelle home is a recipe for disaster, though that's exactly what we've come to expect. Daniela is going to be the one who helps kick things off. Dauberman explains.

"Daniela will do whatever she can to find out whether or not there is an afterlife. Annabelle's presence causes all these other things to come to life. Annabelle is the orchestrator of the madness."

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga aren't going to have huge roles in Annabelle Comes Home. Instead, they are putting their focus on The Conjuring 3, which Farmiga calls "massive." However, Farmiga has said working on Annabelle Comes Home was a good "primer" to get back into The Conjuring universe. The actress still loves playing the part of Lorraine Warren. She had this to say.

"I do love playing this character, I really do. To be honest with you, in this climate of dissension and rancor and division, I love exhibiting (Ed and Lorraine's) unity and their closeness and their togetherness. It's something special for me."

As far as the tone on Annabelle Comes Home is concerned, Gary Dauberman admits there is some more humor this time around. While this might turn some horror fans off, the director admits the use of comedy was a way to bring "levity" to the sequel. Dauberman likes the idea of having some laughs, aka relief, and then hitting the audience with a big scare, which makes sense, just as long as there isn't too much comedy injected into the movie.

The seeds for Annabelle Comes Home were first planted when Gary Dauberman was working on The Nun in Romania. He admitted to being homesick and all he could think of was going home, which led to Annabelle going to the Warren house. This element gives the movie more of a "haunted house" vibe, according to the director and that sounds like an excellent idea at this stage of the game for The Conjuring franchise. You can check out the latest image from Annabelle Comes Home below, thanks to Entertainment Weekly.

