The real-life Annabelle doll did not escape from Warren's Occult Museum. Paranormal enthusiasts were shocked to hear rumors of the doll's escape earlier this morning, which instantly started trending on social media. However, there are still people believe that Annabelle is currently haunting the East Coast, and even though the rumor has been debunked, it certainly seems like something that 2020 would deliver. We've seen nuclear cannibal ants, murder hornets, and prehistoric hell ants, along with a massive public health crisis. A haunted doll sounds right on brand for 2020.

It's unclear where the Annabelle escaping the Warren's Occult Museum rumor stemmed from exactly, but many believe that it was a Wikipedia prank. Anyone can go in and edit articles, so that makes sense. Others believe that the story came from a recent interview with British actress Annabelle Wallis who is making her own headlines for her comments on Tom Cruise and running. A Chinese headline reportedly translated the "running" part of the story as "escape," which put Annabelle and escape in a title. Adding to the rumors are the fact that Wallis played Mia in the original Annabelle movie.

Annabelle escaping from the Warren's Occult Museum would be pretty hard for the doll since the museum has been shut down since 2017. The museum had to shut down because of zoning violations, and all of the artifacts that were placed in the home are now in the possession of the Warrens' son-in-law, Tony Spera. This didn't stop horror fans from freaking out this morning thinking that the notoriously haunted doll was on the loose and wreaking havoc on the East Coast.

Annabelle is the allegedly "real-life haunted doll" that kicked off the franchise of the same name. The movie is a prequel to 2013's The Conjuring and the second installment in the Conjuring Universe franchise. The movie is inspired by a story of a doll named Annabelle told by paranormal icons Ed and Lorraine Warren. In real-life, two young women reportedly owned the original doll and started to notice weird things happening around their home after the doll was brought in. Annabelle was allegedly seen walking throughout the house by the two women who decided to have a psychic examine it.

The Annabelle doll was able to convince paranormal experts that she was the soul of a young girl who attached herself to the doll. As it turns out, the girl is actually a demonic spirit pretending to be a child. The Warrens were later brought in after the doll allegedly tried to kill someone and they were the two people who knew more about the doll's history than anybody. Even though the hoax has been debunked, social media is still going wild over the idea of the real-life Annabelle doll wreaking havoc in 2020. Newsweek was one of the first outlets to debunk the hoax.

