Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson started a feud with the killer doll from The Conjuring over the weekend. The doll has responded with some help from Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg. The infamous doll has been in the news quite a bit over the past few days, mainly do due to a hoax involving her escape from the Warren's Paranormal Museum. The doll is supposedly haunted in real-life and she reportedly escaped to terrorize the East Coast, but that has proven to be false.

Crooked Man > Annabelle — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 15, 2020

Fueled by the Annabelle doll hoax, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson took to social media with a simple, yet effective tweet. "Crooked Man > Annabelle," wrote the director on Twitter. Crooked Man was supposed to be the star of The Conjuring 2, but horror audiences gravitated more towards the Nun instead. "We really felt that Crooked Man was going to be the one," producer Peter Safran said at the time. "But it just turned out that the audience had such a fascination with the Nun that we felt that was the origin story we had to tell."

Apparently, Annabelle did not like getting the public diss from Scott Derrickson. David F. Sandberg made a brief video of the doll taking a look at Derrickson's Twitter account and then slowly turning around to look at the camera, serving as a frightening threat to the Doctor Strange director. Derrickson responded to the threat with, "Oh my gawd." The two directors were clearly having some fun with each other, but Annabelle might still be mad at the Crooked Man comparison. Derrickson might want to lock all of his doors for the foreseeable future and look out for the haunted doll.

In addition to the Annabelle escaping hoax, the doll was recently in the news for a video that showed her walking around an empty Warner Bros. lot. It appears that the haunted doll has been pretty bored since the beginning of the year, which a lot of people can relate to at the moment. So, when stories about Annabelle escaping started to go viral, it made a bit of sense to those who had seen how bored she was, even though people know she is a fictional character based on a real-life doll.

Crooked Man may have been a better character than the Nun and Annabelle. But for now, the doll rules all, even when she isn't promoting a new Conjuring movie. As for Scott Derrickson, he stepped down from directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the beginning of the year. He was hyping the sequel up as the first horror-themed Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and later ran into creative differences with Marvel Studios. David F. Sandberg is still working on the Shazam 2 script and making time to troll Derrickson on social media. You can check out the mini-feud below, thanks to Scott Derrickson's Twitter account.