The lockdown has been tough for the whole world and possessed demon dolls are no exception. To celebrate National Doll Day, New Line Cinema released a 90-second video on Twitter detailing how one of the stars of their The Conjuring universe, Annabelle the doll, has been trying to pass the time while stuck in quarantine.

Wonder what Annabelle has been up to in quarantine? Happy National Doll Day! pic.twitter.com/E6Dq2TtaLi — New Line Cinema (@newlinecinema) August 2, 2020

The video starts out with some signature creepy music as Annabelle is shown to be sitting inside the New Line Cinema Studio in Burbank for the first five days of the lockdown. But things soon take a humorous turn when the doll finally gets fed up of sitting in one place and starts moving around, trying to pass the time by watching movies, xeroxing her face, and doing everything short of impatiently twiddling her thumbs.

The video ends with Annabelle stealing a golf cart from the lot and riding off towards new and presumably scary adventures. Fans are loving this new take on the demon doll, with some commenting that they now want to watch a sitcom based on the video's premise, and others identifying with Annabelle's feelings of boredom and listlessness while stuck indoors.

The video is ample proof of how much of a horror movie's effectiveness depends on creating the right mood and atmosphere. While Annabelle looks perfectly harmless in her new video, things were very different during one of her very first appearances, lying in the arms of a demon in a rocking chair inside a darkened room in the original The Conjuring. Fans were agog with fear and excitement and wanted to know more about the sinister doll, so much so that New Line greenlit not just one but three spinoff movies centering around the lore and history of the doll.

Through the spinoffs, fans learned of the story behind Annabelle. The vintage doll was an ordinary child's plaything until the day the family that was in possession of the doll was attacked by a group of devil worshippers, who slaughtered the family and performed a ritual that allowed a vengeful spirit to take possession of the doll.

Annabelle, now housing the demonic entity, was handed off from one family to another, almost always wrecking untold misery on her owners, and managing to avoid getting destroyed. The curse of the doll is temporarily haunted after psychic investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren came into possession of Annabelle.

Recognizing the great danger posed by the doll, Ed and Lorraine locked her away in a glass case, in a room filled with other dangerous mystical and occult artifacts. Unfortunately, Annabelle's influence is impossible to escape entirely, and after being released from her glass prison, she goes on another rampage, this time with the aid of the other demons in The Conjuring universe.

Annabelle will next be seen in the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Set for a theatrical release in September of 2020, New Line Cinema has released the following description for the horror sequel.

"The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

While we all await Annabelle 4, we have this fun little scary video to get us through these dark times, and realize even evil dolls don't have it good right now.