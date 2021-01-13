Anne Hathaway has some regrets about using her birth name as her stage name, revealing to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this week that she really doesn't like to be called "Anne." On Tuesday night's episode of the late-night talk show, Fallon asked Hathaway whether he should refer to her as "Anne" or "Annie." That's when Anne Hathaway revealed that she much prefers the latter, only going by Anne professionally as that's the name she put on her SAG card when she was 14. Here's what she had to say in response.

"Call me Annie! Everybody, everybody call me Annie, please. Can we talk about my name for a second? Let's spill the tea. When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial and I had to get my SAG card, and they asked me, 'What do you want your name to be?' And I'm like, 'Well, it should be my name. My name is Anne Hathaway, and so that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that, for the rest of my life, people would call me Anne."

Hathaway goes on to add:

"The only person who ever calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. And so every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me... The truth is, nobody is comfortable calling me Anne, ever. It doesn't fit. I'm an Annie. So, people call me "Miss H," people call me "Hath." So, feel free - call me anything but Anne."

Performing under the Anne name, Hathaway has found great success in her acting career. This includes a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role as a recovering alcoholic in Rachel Getting Married and an Emmy win for Oustanding Voice-Over Performance for an appearance on The Simpsons. She'd later pick up an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress for her acclaimed role in Les Miserables.

Hathaway can next be seen in her new movie Lockdown this week when it debuts on HBO Max on Jan. 14. Co-starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Ben Stiller, and Ben Kingsley, the movie is about a quarreling couple that comes together in the midst of the pandemic to pull off a jewelry heist at a department store. Doug Liman directs using a screenplay written by Steven Knight.

Last year, Hathaway starred in the Netflix movie The Last Thing He Wanted with Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, and Willem Dafoe. In that movie, she played a journalist who finds herself thrust herself into the position of an arms dealer for Central America during the 1980s. She also starred as the Grand High Witch in last year's remake of The Witches by director Robert Zemeckis. Hathaway would later apologize over her character's cat-like claws featured in the movie when backlash arose from disability advocates.

You can watch Annie in Locked Down when the movie debuts Jan. 14 on HBO Max. This news comes to us from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.