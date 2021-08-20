AMC is moving forward with their planned Anne Rice universe as the cabler is now developing a TV adaptation of Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The second literary work of Rice to be given the small screen treatment, development on the show comes as pre-production is underway on an Interview with the Vampire TV series. The network has reportedly opened a writers room for the potential series based on the three-book trilogy by Rice.

Esta Spaulding and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex) will serve as writers and executive producers for AMC's Lives of the Mayfair Witches. Spaulding will also serve as showrunner if the network decides to order the show to series. It was previously announced that AMC enlisted Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) to head the development of the Rice-adapted shows for the network. Spaulding and Johnson both have overall deals with AMC.

"We have an enormous amount of ambition for these iconic works, which have captivated and entertained millions of fans around the world, so it is gratifying to be moving so quickly from the Interview greenlight to exploring a second series with such talented and accomplished writers and creators as Esta and Michelle," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming at AMC Networks and AMC Studios, in a statement. "We take our responsibility to deliver compelling television to both existing and new fans of this material incredibly seriously, as we move deliberately to develop these titles into a new franchise and universe for AMC+ and AMC."

Lives of the Mayfair Witches centers on a family of witches whose fortunes have been guided for generations by a spirit named Lasher. The book series began with The Witching Hour in 1990 followed by Lasher in 1993 and Taltos in 1994. All three of the novels debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times Best Seller list. Some of the characters from the book series would cross over to The Vampire Chronicles, appearing in some of Rice's later books featuring the vampire Lestat.

A TV series adaptation of Interview with the Vampire was officially ordered by AMC in June. Rolin Jones will serve as an executive producer for the series alongside Mark Johnson and the plan is for the show to premiere in 2022. Casting is now underway and Sam Reid was recently added to the project to star as Lestat, the role played by Tom Cruise in the original movie adaptation. The move is seen as an investment as Lestat will likely appear in additional projects developed at AMC based on Anne Rice's books.

"This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago," McDermott said in a statement at the time. "We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like Breaking Bad, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire and Better Call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters."

There's no word yet on when the Lives of the Mayfair Witches series might premiere should AMC order it to series. The Interview with the Vampire series is set to premiere sometime in 2022 on AMC. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.

