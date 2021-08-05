The final trailer for the film Annette has just been released. Annette is a 2021 musical film directed by Leos Carax from a screenplay by Ron Mael and Russell Mael of Sparks. The pop duo also contributed to the original story with music and songs by the band. The plot follows a stand-up comedian (Adam Driver) and his opera singer wife (Marion Cotillard.) It focused on how their lives are changed when they have their first child.

Annette was released in France on July 7th 2021 by UGC Distribution. The release came only a day after premiering as the opening film at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. So far the film has received positive reviews from critics. It is currently scheduled to be released in the United States with a limited release on August 6th 2021 prior to digital streaming on Amazon Prime Video August 20h 2021. The final trailer shows the deepest look into the film yet.

Adam Driver spent a lot of time after his role in the new Star Wars saga going back to more of his roots. Drama, musicals and even some Broadway. This film is something that he said he wanted to do but thought he would miss the role because of Star Wars. Although Driver is a producer on this film, Carax originally envisioned Joaquin Phoenix for the part when the band Sparks brought the idea to him in 2012.

"I don't like to meet actors with a script. I just wanted to see if he liked the idea," Carax said. "But he was too shy to meet." Then he saw Driver on HBO's Girls and reached out. They started developing the role together just as Driver geared up for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which consumed his schedule for years to come. "He was a nice boy then," Carax said.

Original Music was also important for the film not only for the soundtrack but for the story telling as well. Originally Sparks wrote about eighty different songs and wanted to include all of them. However as the movie went on they cut most of the tracks and used only the ones that really moved the film along. Sparks did say they plan on releasing all of the songs for the movie but a date has not been announced at this time. ﻿

Adam Driver's character is a modern Andy Kaufman type better known as the Ape of God. He can be seen devouring bananas and ranting across the stage in a tied bathrobe at times. Driver admits to doing a lot of research for the role watching hours of Kaufman as well as other comedians. ﻿

A lot of people are happy to see Adam Driver back in this type of role or movie. Something different with more depth to his acting ability. After years of plying around with the force, it looks like Driver found his true destiny. We will be he and Marion Cotillard create something unique and not if this world.