Paramount has announced the details on the upcoming Blu-ray release of Annihilation. Director Alex Garland's critically-acclaimed sci-fi experience is coming to digital platforms on May 22 and Blu-ray on May 29. Even though the movie is hitting home video next month, Netflix has the rights to the movie in every other country except for the U.S. Those who won't be watching the movie on Netflix can pick up the Blu-ray combo pack next month, which will feature more than an hour of bonus content. Here are the details on the bonus features to be included on the Annihilation Blu-ray.

"Part 1 - Southern Reach: Refractions: See how director Alex Garland created the tone, textures and color palettes for the various film environments on set. For Those That Follow: Listen to the cast's perspective on their roles and learn why they found the story so intriguing. Part 2 - Area X: Shimmer: See how filmmakers transformed real set locations to create the world of Annihilation. Vanished into Havoc: Check out all the action as cast and crew walk you through the mind-blowing stunts and special effects. Part 3 - To The Lighthouse: Unfathomable Mind: Learn why the visual effects are integral to achieving director Alex Garland's overall vision for Annihilation. The Last Phase: Listen to the cast and crew share their fondest memories from filming Annihilation."

Alex Garland made a big splash as a director with Ex Machina, making Annihilation a highly-anticipated 2018 movie for many. However, just before the release, Paramount decided to sell the international distribution rights to Netflix, so the movie was only released in theaters domestically. Upon its release, critics praised the movie and fans responded to it as well, with Annihilation currently boasting an 87 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie ultimately went on to gross $32 million domestically. Paramount had doubts about the movie's ability to resonate with audiences following a test screening, which led to the Netflix deal. They made a similar decision regarding The Cloverfield Paradox. Though, that movie wasn't received as warmly by fans or critics.

In Annihilation, Biologist and former soldier Lena (Natalie Portman) is shocked when her missing husband (Oscar Isaac) comes home near death from a top-secret mission into a strange place known by those who study it as The Shimmer. The mysterious quarantine zone is a place that no one has ever returned from and presents a major threat to the world. Now, Lena and an elite team must enter a beautiful but very deadly world of mutated landscapes and creatures in order to discover how to stop the growing phenomenon that threatens all life on Earth.

The Annihilation Blu-ray release also includes a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room. In addition to Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac, the cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, and Gina Rodriguez. You can check out the Annihilation Blu-ray box art, courtesy of Paramount Pictures, for yourself below.