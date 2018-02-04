While many of the hottest upcoming movies are releasing new footage during the Super Bowl, Paramount Pictures is getting a head start on all of them by debuting a new TV spot for Annihilation. The studio saved roughly $5 million by debuting this TV spot before the Super Bowl, although with just a few week left until the February 23 release date, it remains to be seen how much more footage from this sci-fi thriller starring Natalie Portman will be released, but it's possible this could be one of the early sleeper hits of the year.

Based on Jeff VanderMeer's best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac. The movie was written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later). The project first started coming together back in 2014, when director Alex Garland came on board. Paramount and producer Scott Rudin acquiring the novels, with the first book Annihilation published in May 2014, with the follow-ups Authority and Acceptance arriving in May and September.

Annihilation centers on a team of four scientists who set off to explore a mysterious place known as Area X, which is cut off from all civilization. This will be the 12th expedition into Area X, with the story focusing on a biologist seeking the truth about why her husband disappeared, after the previous missions have ended with members committing suicide, being stricken with cancer or developing mental illnesses.

Natalie Portman leads a cast set in this strange new world that also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez, Sonoya Mizuno, Tuva Novotny, Cosmo Jarvis, Angela Holmes and David Gyasi. This footage comes after two full trailers were released, and it isn't known if the studio plans on releasing more footage. With just a few weeks left until its release, it's possible that the studio could offer more sneak peeks.

Paramount has set a February 23, 2018 release date for Annihilation, which will go up against Warner Bros.' Game Night, starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and Orion Pictures' Every Day starring Maria Bello and Angourie Rice . It will also come just a week after Marvel's highly-anticipated Black Panther, along with Lionsgate's Early Man and Pure Flix's Samson on February 16, 2018, and a week before 20th Century Fox's Red Sparrow and MGM's Death Wish. Take a look at the new footage below, courtesy of Paramount Pictures YouTube.