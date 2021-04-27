Oscar-winner and Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio has been tapped to star in an English-language remake of director Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round. The rights to the project were recently acquired at auction by DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson's Appian Way, Endeavor Content and Brad Weston's Makeready.

Another Round was just awarded Best International Feature Film at the recent Academy Awards, and stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, and Lars Ranthe as four high school teachers who decide to consume alcohol on a daily basis to see how it affects their social and professional lives. The Danish comedy-drama was directed by Thomas Vinterberg, from a screenplay by Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm and has been met with much critical acclaim, currently holding a very fresh 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

With such a positive response, and now an Oscar win, under its belt, it's not surprising to learn that Another Roundhas quickly been picked up for remake, though no doubt fans of the original will be wondering why this is necessary. Vinterberg, though, does not sound troubled by the idea, and cannot wait to see what Leonardo DiCaprio does with the project.

"I've seen various interpretations of my work before. It's an interesting artistic thing to see something grow into different versions. Now it's in the hands of the finest actor you can get and besides being a brilliant actor, he's made very intelligent choices throughout his career. I feel there's a lot of integrity in the choices he's made. I'm full of hope and curiosity about what they're up to."

Vinterberg has also since confirmed that he will not be involved as either writer or director but does plan to meet with Appian Way at some point. As for who should be cast to fill the roles alongside DiCaprio, Vinterberg did not wish to speculate saying, "This is all new to me," he said. "So I'll discuss this with them, and we'll see."

While DiCaprio is well-known as one of Hollywood's finest actors, fans of Another Roundcannot help but question why original star and beloved actor, and English speaker, Mads Mikkelsen, would not be asked to return to the reprise his role in the remake. "I'll leave those kind of decisions to Appian Way and the dialogue I'll have with them," Vinterberg said. "I don't know if Mads would do such a thing. My first thought would be to make a different interpretation. Asking the same actor to do a different interpretation could be a little bit confusing. But I won't be the main creative force in this. That would have to be up to the people who end up doing it."

Leonardo DiCaprio has not been seen on screen much over the last few years. The actor finally won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his powerful, exhausting performance as Hugh Glass in 2015's The Revenant, and was not seen again until 2019'sOnce Upon a Time... In Hollywood.Thankfully, Another Roundis just one of several projects on the horizon for DiCaprio, including the Netflix comedyDon't Look Up, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and The Devil in the White Cityin which he will portray serial killer H. H. Holmes. This comes to us from Deadline.