The first trailer for Another Round has arrived online. This one may not be on the radar in a big way just yet, but had things gone another way this year, we could be looking at a potentially buzzy movie. This is the latest from director Thomas Vinterberg (Far from the Madding Crowd, The Celebration) which reunited him with Mads Mikkelsen. It was scheduled to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before it was canceled. But the show must go on, as the saying goes, so we have our first good look at what Vinterberg has cooked up. As we can see, it revolves around Mikkelsen becoming an alcoholic for research purposes.

The trailer kicks off with a group of friends gathering together for what looks to be a fancy dinner. They initially decline champagne but then discuss a rather interesting bit of alleged science that suggests humans don't have enough alcohol in their blood. So, they decide to amend that issue, for science. They then go about their daily lives, boozed up, and things seem to be going quite well. At least at first. As one might expect, consuming that much alcohol on a constant basis gets in the way of maintaining their statuses as functioning adults. It looks to be a darkly comedic drama with what appears to be one heck of a performance from Mads Mikkelsen.

Thomas Vinterberg and Mads Mikkelsen previously collaborated on 2012's The Hunt, which received rave reviews. In the years since, Mikkelsen has gone on to become quite a big star, taking on the role of Hannibal Lecter in the TV series Hannibal. Mikkelsen has also appeared in massive blockbusters such as Doctor Strange and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The actor has also starred in acclaimed dramas like At Eternity's Gate. Mikkelsen has a role in Chaos Walking, which stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, a seemingly jinxed blockbuster that has been delayed multiple times. As for Vinterberg, this serves as his follow-up to 2018's The Command.

Another Round centers on a group of four friends who are all high school teachers. They test a theory that they will work and live better by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood. The early days of the test prove to be positive, with classes and results improving. However, as they continue the experiment the results become a bit more extreme. The cast also includes Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe and Magnus Millang.

Even though Cannes was canceled, the festival recently released its list of official selections for the year, with Another Round among them. The movie has yet to secure distribution and festivals are often a great way to get those deals done. For now, it remains unclear when or how this will be released, but it seems like a movie that is destined to strike a distribution deal. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Screen International YouTube channel.