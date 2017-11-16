Parade Deck Films has released a new poster for the upcoming sequel Another WolfCop, which is slated to hit theaters in limited release on December 1. The original WolfCop never had a theatrical release in the U.S., but the Canadian film debuted in a number of film festivals around the world and got a home video release in the U.S. in 2015, a year after its debut in Canada. Now the sequel is getting ready to invade theaters in the U.S., although it remains to be seen whether or not we'll get a new Another WolfCop trailer between now and December 1.

Alcoholic werewolf cop Lou Garou (Leo Fafard) springs into action when an eccentric businessman with evil intentions seduces Woodhaven's residents with a new brewery and hockey team in this outrageous horror-comedy sequel. Directed by Lowell Dean (WolfCop), the film stars Amy Matysio (Stranded), Jonathan Cherry (Goon: Last of the Enforcers), and Yannick Bisson (Murdoch Mysteries). The cast is rounded out by Serena Miller, Jessica Hinkson, Devery Jacobs, with director Kevin Smith even appearing in the movie, portraying a character only known as "Zumba Guy." It remains to be seen if the filmmaker will be featured in any new footage from the movie.

This poster comes more than a year after the first poster for this sequel spoofed Sylvester Stallone's Cobra. The poster debuted just before a work-in-progress screening of the sequel debuted at Fantastic Fest, with the sequel hosting its world premiere at Canada's Fantasia International Film Festival this past July, with another festival appearance at France's Absurde Seance in October. Parade Deck Films will distribute the sequel in the U.S., with A71 Entertainment/Cineplex Canada serving as the Canadian distributor.

Bernie Hernando, Deborah Marks and Hugh Patterson produce this sequel, with Sean Buckley, J. Joly, Bill Marks, Brian Wideen, Michael Kennedy and Michael Hirsch serving as executive producers. Production started on Another WolfCop in the fall of 2014, but now the sequel is finally ready for its theatrical release. The weekend of December 1 is a rather strange one, since there are currently no movies slated to debut in wide release, although Another WolfCop will have plenty of competition in limited release, including a few potential Oscar candidates. It will be going up against A24's The Disaster Artist, Fox Searchlight's The Shape of Water, Epic Pictures' Badsville, Well Go USA's Brotherhood of Blades 2 and Swindlers, Hannover House's Daisy Winters, Cinedigm Entertainment's Gangster Land, Zorya Films' Inoperable, Vertical Entertainment's Slumber, IFC's Tribes of Palos Verdes and Amazon Studios' Wonder Wheel.

This poster for Another WolfCop was created by iconic poster artist Tom "The Dude" Hodge, who designed the posters for the first WolfCop movie, along with the one-sheets for movies like Hobo With a Shotgun, The Innkeepers and more. A WolfCop comic book was announced at Comic-Con 2016, and it's possible that this sequel could spawn yet another comic book series, but that has yet to be confirmed. Take a look at the new poster for Another WolfCop, courtesy of Parade Deck Films.