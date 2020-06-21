Ansel Elgort denies sexual misconduct allegations from 2014. Earlier this week, a woman who only identified herself as Gabby, accused the Baby Driver star of sexually assaulting her when she was 17-years old. She posted images of their conversations, along with pictures of them together on Twitter, which caught the attention of a lot of people. Elgort was 20-years old at the time and he admits that they had a relationship.

Gabby claims that she first met Ansel Elgort through Snapchat when she direct messaged him. She did not expect him to reply, but the actor did, almost right away, and then gave her his private account name where they spoke further. They ended up meeting in person and began a sexual relationship, though Gabby claims that it was not consensual. Elgort had this to say about the matter.

"I was distressed to see the social media posts about me in the last 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared."

Gabby has yet to respond to Ansel Elgort's take on what happened between them. Beyond revealing what happened to her during that time, she claims that she has PTSD as a result of their sexual encounters. She also claims to have evidence of more things that the actor did to her during their time together. Whatever the case may be, Gabby's original tweets caught the attention of a lot of people on social media, who were quick to take her side in the matter.

In addition to their relationship, Gabby claims that Ansel Elgort tried to get her to send him nude photographs, while also proposing that they have a threesome with her friend, who was also underage at the time. She also alleges that the Baby Driver star told her not to tell anyone about their relationship because it could possibly "ruin his career." These are all things that Elgort denies in his apology to Gabby.

Ansel Elgort is 26-years old currently and will be seen in Steven Spielberg's Westside Story this winter. So far, Gabby is the only woman to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Elgort. While looking to the future, Elgort claims that he will try to do better and admits that he is working on his empathy to ensure something like this doesn't end up happening again. You can head over to Ansel Elgort's Instagram account to see his full apology.