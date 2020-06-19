Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexual misconduct with a 17-year old female. The woman, who is only using her first name, Gabby, made the accusations on Twitter this morning. Much like the recent story involving comedian Chris D'Elia's sexual misconduct with underage females, Elgort's comes with some receipts. Gabby shares images of direct messages, along with pictures of the two of them together.

My story with ansel elgort. pic.twitter.com/USNOTK15uG — gabby (@ltsgabby) June 19, 2020

Gabby says she first reached out to Ansel Elgort as a fan back in 2014, right before she turned 17. She says he was in his 20s, and 2014 would place him at either 20 or 21-years old. Elgort is now 26-years old. Gabby says she originally reached out and never thought he would even see the message. You can read a portion of her statement below.

"Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17... I didn't think he'd ever see my dm I was just a kid and was a fan of him. So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn't want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were, 'We need to break you in.' I WASNT there in that moment mentally. I dissociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone and I was in shock."

Gabby claims Elgort knew she was 17 while they were originally communicating. He allegedly told her, "You're going to be such a beautiful young lady when you're older." She also alleges Elgort requested her nude pictures and that he wanted to have a threesome with one of her friends, who was also underage at the time. Gabby says she didn't originally come forward because Elgort allegedly told her they could "ruin his career." She had this to say.

"I sat there for months wondering what I did wrong. Wondering why I felt so used. Years later I have PTSD, I have panic attacks, I go to therapy. Finally, I'm ready to talk about it and finally heal. I just want to heal and I want to tell other girls who have been through the same s*** as me, you're not alone. It's a lot for me to even come on here and tell my story but I know it's needed. There's much more to my story I simply don't want to post it all."

As of this writing, Ansel Elgort and his representation have yet to respond to Gabby's claims. Whatever the case may be, social media is already well on their way to "cancelling" the young actor. Comedian Chris D'Elia was accused of the same thing earlier this week, though he was much older than Elgort when he was allegedly trying to groom underage girls on social media. D'Elia released a statement denying the accusations, while also apologizing for his behavior.

Ansel Elgort released a steamy nude photo on Instagram earlier this year for charity which captured a lot of attention. The Actor appears next in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake which also stars Rachel Zegler as Maria. The movie is still on schedule to open on December 18th and is considered to be one of Disney's major holiday releases. So far, Gabby is the only woman to have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct aimed at Elgort. You can read the full statement in full above, thanks to Gabby's Twitter account. You can see images of the texts and the two together below.