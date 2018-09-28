Paul Rudd guides us through two deleted scenes from Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will be released digitally this coming Tuesday, October 2nd. The Ant-Man sequel came out in July of this year and is now the 7th highest grossing movie of 2018 both domestically, and worldwide. The film ended up earning over $620.2 million worldwide, which was enough to beat the first installment by over $40 million. Now, Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees are wondering if there will be a third installment.

In the first deleted scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Walton Goggins' Sonny Burch wants Hank Pym's tech after being able to see it in action from a security camera. Specifically, Burch sees Pym shrinking down his lab building to the size of carry-on luggage, making him even more intrigued than he was previously. Paul Rudd had this to say about the scene.

"There's always the challenge of, if this is a guy who's going after tech, in what ways does he learn about this scenario and who these people are and how are we going to motivate him to try and get this stuff?"

The second deleted scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place in the Quantum Realm when Michael Douglas' Hank Pym goes searching for Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne. We're offered an extended look at the bizarre and beautiful Quantum Realm, which then offers a peek at a giant mutant. Janet communicates with the giant mass with a device, and it lets the two pass through safely. Paul Rudd went on to describe the process of creating the mysterious realm as well as the whereabouts of Janet van Dyne. He explains.

"If she is alive, what would that place look like and what would have been going on while she was there and not up on terra firma? This idea that there are other things down there that you could interact with is interesting, and God knows there are tardigrades and all kinds of microscopic things. Treating it almost like outer space made sense."

In addition to all of commentary on the deleted scenes from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Paul Rudd also revealed that he has finished reshoots on Avengers 4. While it has not been confirmed, the actor "hopes" that he makes it out of the Quantum Realm after the conclusion of the last Ant-Man film, and plays coy about showing up in the fourth, untitled Avengers movie. Rudd says, "That would be good. We'll see. God knows how they edit me," in response to being asked about showing up in Avengers 4.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be available on Blu-ray October 16th and we'll see Paul Rudd's Scott Lang back in action next year when Avengers 4 hits theaters. We've already seen behind-the-scenes images of him on the set, but we're just not certain of how he got there and out of the Quantum Realm. You can check out the deleted scenes from Ant-Man and the Wasp over at USA Today.