Marvel Studios appears to have another hit on its hands with Ant-Man and the Wasp. There has been a lot of talk about the highly anticipated sequel ever since Infinity War opened in theaters, and now the early reviews are overwhelmingly positive. While a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees want to see Ant-Man and the Wasp for connections to the last Avengers movie, it's been reported that the film is firmly a standalone feature. That being said, MCU fans are given an extra hint that they need to sit through the credits for obvious reasons.

Test screenings for Ant-Man and the Wasp reportedly revealed that the entire opening scene needed to be reshot. While the sequel underwent reshoots, like just about any other high profile project, many looked at the news as a negative reaction to the movie. But now, it looks like everything worked out in the end for the sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp sees the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang with Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, but she's taken on her mother's role as the Wasp.

From the promotional material alone, one can easily tell that Ant-Man and the Wasp focuses a lot on Hope van Dyne. And that's all for good reason. She's been training her whole life to do what her parents used to do, and according to initial reports about the sequel, she steals the show. One review states that, "Evangeline Lilly is a badass," which is all you really need to know. While the first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp are positive, many are surprised at how much they liked it after stating that they did not like the first installment.

It seems that Ant-Man and the Wasp has a bit of what Deadpool 2 had going on in which many who did not enjoy the first movie in both franchises, seemed to really like the sequel. Also, both had negative rumors attached to them after test screenings, but that seems to be the case with just about any movie in existence. One reaction simply states, "Ant-Man and the Wasp...actually ruled???? I'm shocked. I really, really dug it," which isn't uncommon in looking through all of the early impressions. Hopefully the sequel does as well as Deadpool 2 did at the box office when it opens in a few weeks.

A lot of the first impressions of Ant-Man and the Wasp also stress that the sequel is a standalone movie, with one review going as far as to say that it's "very self-contained." With that being said, MCU fans are highly encouraged to sit through all of the credits. Obviously, it can't be talked about now, but it will be discussed very soon after the full review embargo lifts. For now, MCU fans can sleep easier in knowing that Ant-Man and the Wasp seems to be even better than the first movie. You can check out some of the best first impressions below, thanks to Twitter.