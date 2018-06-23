Marvel Studios appears to have another hit on its hands with Ant-Man and the Wasp. There has been a lot of talk about the highly anticipated sequel ever since Infinity War opened in theaters, and now the early reviews are overwhelmingly positive. While a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees want to see Ant-Man and the Wasp for connections to the last Avengers movie, it's been reported that the film is firmly a standalone feature. That being said, MCU fans are given an extra hint that they need to sit through the credits for obvious reasons.

Test screenings for Ant-Man and the Wasp reportedly revealed that the entire opening scene needed to be reshot. While the sequel underwent reshoots, like just about any other high profile project, many looked at the news as a negative reaction to the movie. But now, it looks like everything worked out in the end for the sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp sees the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang with Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, but she's taken on her mother's role as the Wasp.

From the promotional material alone, one can easily tell that Ant-Man and the Wasp focuses a lot on Hope van Dyne. And that's all for good reason. She's been training her whole life to do what her parents used to do, and according to initial reports about the sequel, she steals the show. One review states that, "Evangeline Lilly is a badass," which is all you really need to know. While the first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp are positive, many are surprised at how much they liked it after stating that they did not like the first installment.

It seems that Ant-Man and the Wasp has a bit of what Deadpool 2 had going on in which many who did not enjoy the first movie in both franchises, seemed to really like the sequel. Also, both had negative rumors attached to them after test screenings, but that seems to be the case with just about any movie in existence. One reaction simply states, "Ant-Man and the Wasp...actually ruled???? I'm shocked. I really, really dug it," which isn't uncommon in looking through all of the early impressions. Hopefully the sequel does as well as Deadpool 2 did at the box office when it opens in a few weeks.

A lot of the first impressions of Ant-Man and the Wasp also stress that the sequel is a standalone movie, with one review going as far as to say that it's "very self-contained." With that being said, MCU fans are highly encouraged to sit through all of the credits. Obviously, it can't be talked about now, but it will be discussed very soon after the full review embargo lifts. For now, MCU fans can sleep easier in knowing that Ant-Man and the Wasp seems to be even better than the first movie. You can check out some of the best first impressions below, thanks to Twitter.

Dug the heck out of #AntManAndTheWasp. Clever and charming with lots of heart. It’s a bit exposition heavy, but otherwise a damn delight. One gag had me laughing so hard I was in tears and the post-credits scene is easily one of Marvel’s best. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) June 23, 2018

In a surprise to no one @MrPeytonReed's #AntManAndTheWasp is a ton of fun and had the crowd laughing beginning to end. @MarvelStudios has yet another winner. @Kevfeige makes it look so easy when we all know what he's done is next to impossible. pic.twitter.com/coixY7LG40 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 23, 2018

#AntManAndTheWasp is a freaking blast! Absolutely hysterical and the effects a incredible!!! Definitely see it in 3D! Also, my fav Stan Lee cameo ever! pic.twitter.com/C0oadNWz6M — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) June 23, 2018

What a year for Marvel! Absolutely loved #AntManAndTheWasp. Stellar ensemble and the humor is spot on. (Laughed myself to tears during one sequence!) The tech is used to great effect yet again. Unique, highly entertaining ride I can’t wait to go on again. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 23, 2018

#AntManAndTheWasp is cool and all, but the end credit scene is the best part of the whole film and the only thing I can think about right now. — Kylie Erica Mar (@KylieEricaMar) June 23, 2018

Ten minutes into #AntManAndTheWasp Paul Rudd sings karaoke so yeah you better believe it’s my favorite movie of the year — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 23, 2018

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP is for sure an upgrade from the first film (I didn’t love the first Ant-Man). Lilly’s Wasp has at least the same, or probably more, action scenes than Rudd’s Ant-Man.



Also: Michael Peña has a scene halfway through that brings the house down. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 23, 2018

I hate to spoil it for everybody but I’m just gonna say it: #AntManAndTheWasp is pretty good! — Todd Gilchrist (@mtgilchrist) June 23, 2018

Not surprisingly, I loved #AntManAndTheWasp . It's funny and weird and delivers a kind of action that just doesn't exist anywhere else. What's more, it has excellent 3D that works perfectly in tandem with the size changing. — Silas Lesnick (@silaslesnick) June 23, 2018

Just had the pleasure of seeing @AntMan#AntManAndTheWasp! It’s so much fun and I can’t wait to see it again. Loved seeing The Wasp @EvangelineLilly in action. pic.twitter.com/bsgtMWOcqf — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) June 23, 2018