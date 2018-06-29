Ant-Man and the Wasp is preparing to hit theaters next week and Paul Rudd may have let the cat out of the bag just a little too soon in a new interview. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting to see how the sequel will fit in after the events of Infinity War. Ant-Man and the Wasp essentially picks up where Civil War leaves off, which is way before Thanos gets ahold of the Infinity Stones and snaps his mighty fingers. However, the sequel does connect to both Avengers 4 and Infinity War. There are SPOILERS for Ant-Man and the Wasp below, read ahead at your own risk.

In a new interview on Late Night with Seth Myers, Paul Rudd addressed whether or not Ant-Man and the Wasp connects to Infinity War and Avengers 4. In doing so, he unintentionally spoiled one of the post-credit scenes in the movie after noting that he gets asked about the subject frequently. Rudd says that there is some pretty mind-blowing stuff that audiences have to sit through the credits to see. He explains.

"People have asked me about this one (Avengers 4) and this... alright, I don't know if I'm supposed to say this but I'll say it, it happens kind of concurrently and it's very important because it doesn't exist in a vacuum. You have to stay through to the end because once you see this thing through those post-credit scenes... there's some mind-blowing stuff in there that kind of ties into Infinity War and it's uh... I think I messed up. I think I messed up yeah."

While he doesn't come out and say that Thanos' snap has large significance to Ant-Man and the Wasp, Paul Rudd certainly implies it. Rudd's explanation pretty much guarantees viewers that the ending of Infinity War will have an effect on the sequel. The Mad Titan was able to retrieve all of the Infinity Stones to complete his quest in killing off half of the universe's population, which means that there is a pretty good chance that some of the characters in Ant-Man and the Wasp will get turned to dust, which is even smaller than ants and wasps.

Ant-Man and the Wasp also ties into Avengers 4, but it is unclear how the post-credit scene that Paul Rudd was referring to will tie-in to the upcoming MCU movie, but it's believed that Captain Marvel will be the one to tie everything together. Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly dropped some hints recently that seem to reveal that Carol Danvers and the Wasp will share scenes together in Avengers 4, which has further added to the speculation that the Quantum Realm will be explored in the future.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens up on July 6th, which is only a week away. For the most part, the cast and crew of the sequel have done a great job keeping the secrets hidden, but Paul Rudd just had to do it. He has now joined the ranks of MCU spoilers along with Mark Ruffalo and the legendary spoiler Tom Holland, who just can't seem to keep anything to himself. Rudd still has a ways to go before catching up with both Ruffalo and Holland, but he's off to a good start. You can watch the interview below, from the Late Night with Seth Myers YouTube channel.