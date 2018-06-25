Following recent Marvel traditions, the upcoming Ant-Man sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp will feature two post-credits scenes to tease audiences after the end of the movie. This report comes from the world premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp that occurred over the weekend.

Including scenes during and after the credits has become a signature move by Marvel Studios. While post-credit scenes have been occurring for years, it's safe to say that Marvel Studios have popularized the practice, with a number of other movie franchises recently picking up the trend, including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. While most post-credit scenes were originally used in comedy movies to add one final joke for the people who sat through the credits, they are now used to tease future movies with some rather genius set up.

Initially, movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would only feature one scene during the credits, but The Avengers changed all of this, with almost every Marvel movie since featuring two post-credit scenes, one after the end titles, and another after the credit crawl itself. Last year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 took this to a new level with its 5 credits scenes. With that in mind, the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp only has two scenes during the credits isn't too alarming.

Unfortunately, like almost every detail about the movie, the basis of the two post-credits scenes are being kept under wraps by Marvel Studios and everyone who attended the premiere. The movie was reportedly met with a fantastic reception at the premiere, but besides that, no details have gotten out and probably won't get out until the embargo for Ant-Man and the Wasp lifts later this week.

However, if the typical trend for duo post-credits scenes continues in Ant-Man and the Wasp, it's a safe bet that one post-credits scene, more than likely the first scene, will be more lighthearted, likely paying off a joke or tying up loose ends to a lighter subplot. Finally, the post-credits scene at the end will likely tease Avengers 4, or even a later Ant-Man movie.

A supposed leak posted on Reddit from Avengers 4 claimed that the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp would show what Clint Barton / Hawkeye was up to during Avengers: Infinity War, and would likely take place right after the "snap" at the end of the movie. This would be a clever way to connect Ant-Man and the Wasp to the next Avengers, even if it didn't include Ant-Man and Wasp themselves. Of course, this "leak" should be taken with a grain of salt, like most leaks posted on Reddit.

While this news about Ant-Man and the Wasp having two post-credits scenes, reported by ComicBook.com, isn't incredibly shocking, it is still refreshing. Avengers: Infinity War only had one scene after its credits, due to the tone at the end of the movie, so it's good to see that Marvel isn't going back to only having one post-credits scene per movie. You can see these two post-credits scenes for yourself when Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6th.