Now that Infinity War has debuted in theaters, it's time to gear up for Ant-Man and the Wasp. The sequel has gotten somewhat lost in the shuffle with all of the hype surrounding Infinity War lately, which is understandable. Evangeline Lily took to social media to reveal the new poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp while also announcing that the full-length trailer will be out tomorrow, giving Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees something new to get very excited about. There are some slight Infinity War SPOILERS below, so read ahead at your own risk.

The epic Infinity War is in theaters now and fans finally know where Scott Lang is during the course of the movie. Many believed that Ant-Man would have a potentially large part in Avengers 3, but he was nowhere to be seen because he was on house arrest. After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Lang and Clint Barton were able to make deals and both received home confinement instead of staying on the Raft. And now, we know that Ant-Man 2 will take place right before the events of Infinity War.

Ant-Man 2 and Captain Marvel both take place before the events of Infinity War, so many are hoping that we will get some clues about the still untitled Avengers 4. As for Ant-Man 2, Evangeline Lilly has revealed that the movie will focus on the search for Janet van Dyne, aka the original Wasp, played by Michelle Pfeiffer in the sequel. Speaking of Pfeiffer, the recently released poster is actually our first look at Janet van Dyne along with the rest of the awesome cast with Lilly topping the image.

As for how Ant-Man 2 will connect with Infinity War and Avengers 4, that hasn't been announced at this time. However, we do know that Ant-Man and the Wasp will have pretty large roles to play in the next Avengers movie. As for the sequel, the two will journey into the Quantum Realm to search for Janet van Dyne after it was figured out that you could make it back from going subatomic from the first movie. It has been heavily rumored that the Quantum Realm will have a lot to do with the plot of Avengers 4.

Ant-Man 2 hits theaters on July 6th, which is just around the corner. While the movie more than likely won't have the same drastic effect on the box office as the recently released Infinity War, it will definitely be another hit for the MCU. The long-awaited sequel will feature Lilly as the Wasp in an origin story that she promises will be much different than anything that we have seen before, which sounds pretty interesting. The rumors of the movie being a romantic comedy have been squashed, but it still looks like we'll be in for some laughs. While we wait for the new trailer to drop for Ant-Man 2, you can check out the awesome new poster below, courtesy of Evangeline Lilly's Instagram account.