Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is going to see its reign at the top of the North American box office come to a close this weekend as the dinosaurs make way for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp. The sequel to 2015's Ant-Man comes in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War. While it's not expected to do anywhere near what the massive MCU event managed when it debuted in late April, ultimately crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide, it looks like this is going to be yet another success for Marvel Studios, who also saw Black Panther earn $1.3 billion earlier this year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is looking at a debut of between $70 and $80 million. Even at the low end of expectations (and it's not hard to imagine it could even top what's predicted at the high end), that will put it far above its predecessor. Ant-Man scored a $57 million opening weekend when it first arrived in 2015. Ultimately, the movie grossed $519 million worldwide, which is a bit on the low side for the MCU, but still a success. Ant-Man and the Wasp, which arrives in theaters on Friday, is riding a wave of positive buzz, currently sitting at an 85 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That should help give it a little boost over the Fourth of the July holiday weekend.

The sequel to 2015's Jurassic World has been dominating the global box office ever since it rolled out overseas and should still be able to secure the number two spot for the three-day weekend with between $25 and $30 million, depending on how steep the drop off is from last weekend's $60.9 million haul. The First Purge is getting a head start by hitting theaters on July 4 and looks to be another hit for Blumhouse. The fourth entry in The Purge franchise will likely have to settle for the number four spot, as it's expected to bring in $25 to $30 million from Wednesday to Sunday. Unless it gets an unexpected surge, Fallen Kingdom will only fall once place this week.

Pixar's Incredibles 2, the long-awaited sequel tp 2004's The Incredibles, brought in $46.4 million in its third weekend and has had less than a 50 percent drop off from week-to-week. But with the extra competition it's probably going to dip closer to $20 million. Though, it benefits from the fact that there isn't a lot of other family-friendly options and there will be a lot of families heading to the movies for the July 4th holiday. Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Uncle Drew both opened well last weekend and should prove to be decent holdovers. Though, Uncle Drew is probably going to drop out of the top five this weekend as Sicario 2 should be able to hang in there with $9 to $10 million.

This weekend also sees the arrival of the critically acclaimed Sorry to Bother You in limited release, but the Boots Riley directed indie will be seeing an expansion in the coming weeks. Looking ahead to next week, we've got Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper coming down the pipeline and Adam Sandler's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Take a look at our projections for this weekend at the box office and be sure to check back with us on Sunday for the top 10 estimates. These numbers come to us courtesy of Box Office Mojo.