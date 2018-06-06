We are officially one month away from Ant-Man 2 hitting theaters and that means that the Marvel Cinematic Universe promotional campaign is kicking into high gear. Now that we're officially one month out from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel Studios has released character posters and as a result, we have our best look at Michelle Pfeiffer as the Wasp. So far, Pfeiffer has yet to be seen in any of the teaser or trailer footage that has been released, but we won't have to wait too much longer.

Michelle Pfeiffer can be seen in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp poster wearing a brown cloak over her Wasp suit. The suit has black and green coloring and Janet van Dyne is shown without her helmet on. The cloak seems to be hiding what looks like a damaged suit, which is more than likely due to the years that she has spent in the Quantum Realm. We know that a major component of Ant-Man 2 will be the rescue of van Dyne from the Quantum Realm.

After Scott Lang went subatomic in the first Ant-Man film, Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne realized that one can come back from the Quantum Realm, leading to a chance that Janet van Dyne could still be alive. Pym has created some new tech that will reportedly be able to safely navigate the Quantum Realm on their hunt for Janet. Additionally, Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet character will probably be able to educate the crew on some of the specifics about where she has been and how she survived for all of these years.

Janet van Dyne's experiences in the Quantum Realm could help inform in Hank Pym of how to further explore going subatomic, which may very well factor into Avengers 4. We know from leaked set photos that the Battle of New York from the first Avengers movie will be revisited. However, this time around, Scott Lang is with them and they all have devices on their wrists. The Quantum Realm might be the technology that the surviving Avengers need to track down Thanos and reverse the consequences of his now legendary snap.

The Russo Brothers have confirmed that Ant-Man 2 will play a significant role in setting up the events of Avengers 4. Additionally, Captain Marvel will reportedly have a connection to the Quantum Realm as well. As for Ant-Man 2, the movie hits theaters on July 6th, which is only a few more weeks away, as of this writing. While we probably won't see Michelle Pfeiffer in any of the future TV spots, we may get more clues about her time spent in the Quantum Realm thrown in for teasers. While we wait for Ant-Man and the Wasp to hit theaters, you can check out the brand new character posters below, courtesy of Marvel Studios.