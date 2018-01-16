As part of Disney's 2018 movie preview, the studio has unveiled a new photo and the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp. The photo gives us a better look at both of the title characters, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, a.k.a Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne, a.k.a. The Wasp. This sequel wrapped production back in November, and while it remains to be seen when the first trailer will debut, this photo will tide fans over until the footage is unveiled. Take a look at the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp below.

"From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes Ant-Man and The Wasp, a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a super hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past."

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly lead a cast that also includes returning Ant-Man stars Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michael Pena as Luis, David Dastmalchian as Kurt, Bobby Cannavale as Paxton, Judy Greer as Maggie Lang and Abby Ryder Fortson as Cassie Lang. The highly-anticipated follow-up welcomes Academy Award nominees Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, the long-lost wife of Hank Pym and mother of Hope Van Dyne, Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, who turns into Goliath in the comics, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch and Randall Park as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo.

Since the synopsis reveals that this story is set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, it's possible that this story could be set before the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, which could certainly be an interesting dynamic. It's possible that this could be set between Captain America breaking out Ant-Man and the other Avengers at the end of Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War, although that timeline has yet to be confirmed. It's possible that the events in this story could shed some more light on the happenings that take place in Avengers: Infinity War, which could include the Multi-Verse.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed (Yes Man, The Break-Up) returns to helm Marvel Studios' action-adventure from a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari, and Paul Rudd. The film, which opens in U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018, started production last August, on location in Atlanta and San Francisco. As of now, Ant-Man and the Wasp has the July 6, 2018 date all to itself, although Universal's untitled Purge sequel is slated to debut on July 4, while Sony's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Warner Bros. Conjuring spin-off The Nun and Universal's action-thriller Skyscraper are set to hit theaters on July 13. Take a look at this new photo from Ant-Man and the Wasp below, courtesy of Disney.