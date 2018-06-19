Ant-Man and the Wasp is now only a few weeks away from hitting theaters and now some more information about the highly anticipated sequel has made its way online. Peyton Reed talks about the different approach that the production had to take this time around in terms of dealing with how massive the Quantum Realm actually is. Scott Lang visits the Quantum Realm in the first movie, but everything had to be expanded upon in order to really give the feeling of how large and vast the mysterious area is when looking for Janet van Dyne.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will fully explore the Quantum Realm this time around and Peyton Reed says that they needed some of Hank Pym's technology to properly explore the area instead of the freefall that Scott Lang pulled off in the first film. Additionally, Reed talks about deciding exactly what the Quantum Realm is for Ant-Man 2, since they were left with pretty much a blank canvas. In the end, they went with the idea of it being "very constructed and purposeful." Reed explains.

"When we started talking about the Quantum Realm, it's problematic in terms of the fact that it's essentially infinite. It can be whatever you want it to be, and so we needed to decide what the Quantum Realm wants to be for our story, and then what it is in sort of the larger sense of things. I knew one thing, there had to be a device with which they enter the Quantum Realm. In the first movie, Scott goes down, he adjusts the regulator and goes down just freefall. Here it needed to be bigger. It needed to be something that was not a game time decision and not accidental, but something very, very constructed and purposeful."

As for navigating through the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man 2, Peyton Reed and crew built Hank Pym's lab and it ended up being one of the largest full scale sets ever constructed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reed went on to say that the construction of the pod used to enter the Quantum Realm had to be something "functional," while making it something that looks like it can go in between different realities. From what we've seen in the {Ant-Man 2 trailers, it looks like Reed and company nailed it. He had this to say.

"The pod that they go down in, that was another thing that felt... if I'm a kid, I want to play with this thing. It's got to be functional, and you look at this thing and you'll be able to sort of scrutinize it down there, but you really see this is a... it really feels like, Oh, okay, I could get in that thing and head down there. So the, the tactile quality was really important."

Ant-Man 2 has a lot to explain with further exploration of the Quantum Realm and how it ties everything together in the MCU. There are questions about how Hope van Dyne was able to survive for so long without food or water as well as what being in the space did to her physically and mentally. Plus, it's heavily rumored that Hank Pym's technology will be used in the upcoming Avengers 4 as well as Captain Marvel.

Hank Pym won't want to let Tony Stark and the Avengers use his tech at first, especially since he's already been a vocal critic of the group. But, there will more than likely have to be something big that happens in Ant-Man 2 that will make him change his mind in the end. As to that reason, it's anybody's guess, but the mighty snap of Thanos may have something to do with it. You can read more about the Quantum Realm and Peyton Reed's thoughts at CinemaBlend.