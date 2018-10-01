Ant-Man and the Wasp features one of Stan Lee's best cameos in the ten year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, Marvel Studios has released some of Lee's outtakes from the last Ant-Man movie ahead of the Blu-ray and digital releases. As it turns out, Lee was given quite a few lines to say, and they're all pretty hilarious. However, they definitely chose the best one in the final cut of the film, which is something that Paul Rudd says the cast would reference throughout the filming.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Stan Lee is a normal citizen and walks up to his car, only to have it magically shrink right in front of his eyes after getting hit from a shrinking disc during the major car chase scene. Lee says, "well, the 60s were fun, but now I'm paying for it," in the final cut, but there are some pretty funny alternate takes from the Blu-ray and digital releases that have him talking about parking in San Francisco and even admitting that he stole that particular car. They're all pretty good and Lee looks like he's enjoying the process of trying out different lines.

Paul Rudd talks about Stan Lee in the Ant-Man and the Wasp bonus content, and says that the comic book legend is a "lovely guy," and calls him The Man. Additionally, Rudd revealed that Lee was always interested in the lines that were being fed to him and says that he's "always game at doing whatever it is the directors want him to do." Stan Lee just seems to be excited to see characters that he created or co-created running the entertainment industry. Lee has a newfound respect thanks to Marvel Studios and ten years of putting out box office smashes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp also recently released two deleted scenes from the bonus content of the digital and Blu-ray releases. One scene showed Walton Goggin's Sonny character witness the shrinking of Hank Pym's building and the other provided some more insight into the Quantum Realm with Hank and Janet van Dyne. Like most MCU home video bonus content, the Ant-Man sequel is loaded with additional features, including a Director's Introduction, gag reel, commentaries, and much more.

The digital release of Ant-Man and the Wasp will be available tomorrow, October 2nd, while the Blu-ray release will hit the shelves on October 16th. The last time that we saw Scott Lang, he was stuck in the Quantum Realm after the snap of Thanos. Lang will appear in next year's Avengers 4, but it isn't clear how he'll escape at this point. Whatever the case may be, it's going to be a pretty interesting ride when Lang joins up with the Avengers again. While we wait for that, you can check out the Stan Lee cameo outtakes video below, provided by FandangoNOW's YouTube channel.