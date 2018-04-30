The new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released tomorrow, and now Marvel Studios has debuted a humorous video that features the cast of Infinity War wondering where these heroes were hiding during Infinity War. The cast of the movie aren't the only ones asking questions about the location of Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been wondering the very same thing after watching the movie over the weekend.

In the new Ant-Man 2 teaser video, some of the cast of Infinity War attempt to answer where Ant-Man and the Wasp were during Avengers 3. Chris Hemsworth jokes that he doesn't remember getting asked to join their movie, so he shrugs them off while Tom Hiddleston wishes that he would have been able to meet the Wasp, who is played by Evangeline Lilly. The short video captures the familial vibe of the MCU as well as the humor that they're all so good at.

The teaser video for the Ant-Man 2 trailer ends with Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne standing with their arms crossed, a little puzzled by what they had just witnessed. As for the real whereabouts of the characters, it has been officially announced that Ant-Man 2 takes place right before the events of Infinity War. Ant-Man is brought up in Avengers 3, where it's revealed that Scott Lang is on house arrest after the events of Captain America: Civil War. However, both characters will have large roles to play when Avengers 4 comes out next year, according to screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus.

When discussing the reasoning behind not putting Ant-Man into Infinity War, screenwriter Christopher Markus reveals that it was in part because of the lighthearted tone of the Ant-Man movies. The absence of Scott Lang does still feel a bit off, but there are some methods to the madness of Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. And as previously noted, Ant-Man and the Wasp will be featured in the upcoming Avengers 4. Christopher Markus had this to say about leaving Ant-Man out of Infinity War.

"Also, Ant-Man the franchise is very light-hearted. It's fun. It maybe even skews younger. If we were to put Ant-Man in this extremely heavy movie, and then have to say to the guys who are making the Ant-Man movie, Yeah, he went through hell, but now go ahead and have your little romp and we'll pick it up afterwards, that's why we have to really sort of manage your interconnections and go, Let's go and hold off so you can enjoy that without feeling a bad taste in your mouth."

There's only a few months to wait before Ant-Man 2 hits theaters, which feels strange to say because Infinity War and Black Panther just came out. 2018 is a big year for the MCU and 2019 could be an even bigger year with the culmination of phase 3. Ant-Man 2 hits theaters on July 6th. You can check out the brand-new teaser video for the trailer of Ant-Man 2 below, courtesy of the Marvel Studios YouTube channel.