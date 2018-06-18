The next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Ant-Man and the Wasp and pre-sale tickets are officially available now. With the announcement of pre-sale tickets, excitement for the sequel has gone up exponentially now that MCU fans can get their Thursday night preview tickets and have a shot at seeing the movie before everybody else. While the first Ant-Man was a modest success, Ant-Man 2 has a big advantage this time around as being the first MCU project to come out after Infinity War, and while it takes place before the aforementioned movie, there are direct ties to it as well as the upcoming Captain Marvel and Avengers 4.

Fandango currently has pre-sale tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp available and they come with a free poster while supplies last. As is the case with must Fandango pre-sales, the poster is free, but you still have to pay the shipping and handling fees, which normally comes out to around $6. It doesn't appear that AMC, Regal, or Cinemark have any special deals going on to coincide with the release of Ant-Man 2, but that could change in the future.

According to new box office projections, Ant-Man 2 will open around the $75 million mark, which is a lot better than the $57 million that the first film debuted with. Ant-Man ended its theatrical run with over $519 million, putting it at the lower end of the box office spectrum for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, as previously noted, the sequel is in an interesting place this time around. Plus, MCU fans got to see Scott Lang on the big screen again with the release of Captain America: Civil War, introducing the character to a split Avengers crew.

Ant-Man 2 does have some competition during its opening weekend, but it should have no problem taking the number one position with tracking placing it upwards of $75 million. Blumhouse will release The First Purge, which is expected to pull in $25 million in its five-day debut. Other than that, it should be the weekend of Ant-Man 2. It will be very interesting to see how the sequel compares to the first film's total box office haul. The connections to Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and Avengers 4 will more than likely get a lot more MCU fans in theaters this time around.

Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have stated that Ant-Man 2 will play a significant role in setting up Avengers 4, as will the upcoming Captain Marvel}, which currently has a lot of buzz amongst hardcore MCU fans. It has been reported that Carol Danvers will be the new leader of Phase 4 of the MCU and beyond, so there's quite a bit of interest in the character and what she means for the future. Before all of that, we have Ant-Man 2, which hits theaters in a few short weeks. You can head over to Fandango and pre-order your tickets now.