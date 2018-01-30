Marvel official dropped the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer this morning. And along with it, they delivered a couple of new images and the first official poster. But you may want to get out your magnifying glass, as it's quite similar to the first poster delivered for the original 2015 movie Ant-Man. You can barely see the two main heroes.

The Ant-Man 2 trailer opens with Scott Lang asking Hope if she would have joined him when Cap asked for his help in Civil War. Her response is, "I guess we'll never know." But she assures Scott that they would have never been caught. This is followed by the big reveal that Scott is now under house arrest, and that Hope and her father Hank Pym have gone on the run.

We get to see Hank shrink his lab down to travel size, which even comes with a handy hide and roll handle to pull it along like luggage. The main plot of this first trailer shows how Ant-Man and Wasp become crime fighting partners. And we get to see a lot of the Wasp in action. Marvel has delivered this official synopsis.

"From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes Ant Man and the Wasp, a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of "Captain America: Civil War," Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past."

Ant-Man and the Wasp is Marvel's big mid-summer movie, following Black Panther, which arrives this February. And Infinity War, which comes out in May. The Ant-Man 2 trailer debut was announced at last night's Black Panther red carpet premiere, with the trailer playing on the big screen when that Marvel adventure opens on February 16.

Though Black Panther and Infinity War aren't even out yet, Disney is ready to get things cooking for this summer, and what better way then to promote Scott and Hope's daring adventure as they go on the run and try to outsmart those chasing them. That includes running on knife blades, shrinking vans during a high speed car chase, and creating huge Pez dispensers of doom. We also learn that Wasp's costume has wings and laser blasters, tech that was available when Hank made Scott's costume, but didn't feel he deserved.

Ant-Man and the Wasp brings back original director Peyton Reed. Starring in the movie are returning cast members Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, who headline this latest sequel. Also showing up are Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Marvel big boss Kevin Feige is producing alongside executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. You can check out all the cool images, the new poster and the trailer all over again thanks to Marvel.