The promotional campaign for Ant-Man and the Wasp is starting to heat up now that Infinity War has been in theaters for over a month. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to further explore the Quantum Realm in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel and as a new TV spot suggests, there's going to be some bumps in the road, courtesy of Hannah John-Kamen's villainous Ghost. The TV spot for Ant-Man 2 features Paul Rudd's Scott Lang setting up a plan and dictating it to Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne, who doesn't seem to be on board.

While Scott Lang is dictating the specifics of their plan, we're treated to the power of Ghost in the short TV spot, making it look like Lang's plan isn't going to work out as easy as it sounds. As with nearly all MCU projects, the new Ant-Man 2 footage is purposefully vague, leaving a lot more questions than answers. Still missing is Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne, aka the original Wasp. So far, she's been spotted on the official Ant-Man 2 poster art, but we have yet to see her in the flesh, though there have been reports of a split second where she appears in the official full-length trailer.

The interest in Ant-Man 2 is a lot higher than it was when the first movie hit theaters. MCU fans need to know exactly what happened to Scott Lang after the events of Captain America: Civil War. We know that he was placed on home confinement from Infinity War and the promotional material for Ant-Man 2, but it will be interesting to see what his mindset is after helping the fractured Avengers and getting left in jail.

Additionally, MCU fans are really curious to see how Ant-Man 2 fits into the events of Infinity War and Avengers 4. Screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have said multiple times that Ant-Man 2, along with the upcoming Captain Marvel, will play a large role in setting up the next Avengers movie. This has led to speculation that the Quantum Realm will play a significant part in battling Thanos in Avengers 4. We could also see the ending of Infinity War effect Ant-Man 2 since the latter will take place before Avengers 3.

With the new interest placed on Ant-Man 2 and the prime summer release date, the MCU should see an uptick in box office earnings. The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters on July 6th, which is about a month away, meaning that we will more than likely see quite a bit more TV spots with new footage coming up in the next few weeks. Hopefully some more light will be shed on the mysterious Ghost villain as well as some teases of Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne. Until then, you can check out the new Ant-Man 2 TV spot featuring the mysterious power of the villainous Ghost below, courtesy of the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.