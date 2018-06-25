Ant-Man and the Wasp is holding its premiere in Los Angeles tonight and you can watch the red carpet action live. Marvel will be broadcasting coverage of the event via their official website and social channels. So even though you can't actually attend the premiere for what will be the 20th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can enjoy the excitement of the event from the comfort of your own home. Coverage of the event kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

Many Marvel fans are still reeling from the massive even that was Avengers: Infinity war. Not only did that movie serve as the culmination of literally everything that has taken place in the MCU over the course of the last decade, but it was a serious emotional investment that left off in a very devastating place for those who are invested in these movies and care about these characters. Kicking back and getting ready to enjoy something like Ant-man and the Wasp by watching those who brought the movie to life walk the red carpet and talk about the movie seems like a nice pallet cleanser.

Cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Judy Greer, T.I., David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Benjamin Byron Davis and Divian Ladwa will all be on hand. Director Peyton Reed, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, producer Stephen Broussard, executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Charles Newirth and the screenwriting team of Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari will be on hand as well during tonight's premiere festivities. Marvel is also expecting a range of special guests including David Hasselhoff and Keegan Michael-Key.

Ant-Man opened up the type of stories that could be told within the confines of the MCU. Even though it was a relatively modest success by MCU standards, bringing in $519 million worldwide, that's still quite successful by Hollywood standards, which paved the way for Ant-Man and the Wasp. The movie has screened for critics and so far the reaction has been incredibly positive, praising it as a fun entry that carries with it a lot of laughs and excellent action sequences. This also marks the big screen debut of The Wasp and is the first time that an MCU movie has featured a female hero in the title, which is significant. We should be in for quite a few more reactions on social media following the premiere tonight.

Ant-Man and the Wasp arrives in theaters for the rest of us to see on July 6. It's tough for any movie to have to follow Infinity War, but Marvel was probably smart to give us something more lighthearted and dramatically different as the follow-up. If you want to check out the red carpet festivities from the premiere tonight, head on over to the Marvel Studios Facebook page, the Marvel Studios Twitter account, the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel or Marvel.com.