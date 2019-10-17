Ant-Man 3 is reportedly in active development with production due to start in summer 2021. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased the third installment just one week ago. Feige was interviewed for a piece on Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and said, "The chess pieces were arranged very purposefully after Endgame," in regard to a possible Ant-Man 3. "Those that are off the board are off, and those that are still on, you never know." While Feige was being pretty cryptic, a source close to the studio says the movie is happening and Rudd will be back as Scott Lang.

Apparently, the decision to make Ant-Man 3 was made two weeks ago by Marvel Studios. The sequel is expected to begin shooting in summer 2021 as long as everything goes as planned, which it probably will. Pym Particles Productions III LLC was formed a little over a month ago, which is supposedly the hard evidence that proves this rumor to be true. However, until we hear it right from Kevin Feige, this is nothing more than speculation at this point in time, though it seems promising.

If the summer 2021 production start sticks, we could very well end up seeing Ant-Man 3 in time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Phase 5. With Marvel Studios having their giant San Diego Comic-Con takeover this year, they will likely take 2020 off and reappear in 2021 with the Phase 5 news, which will hopefully include Ant-Man 3 as it prepares to start shooting. Kevin Feige blew the roof off of both Comic-Con and the D23 Expo this year, so it's understandable as to why the studio will likely take a break.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp have not been huge hits at the box office when compared to the rest of the MCU. However, they have brought in a respectable $1.14 billion combined and Scott Lang is a fan-favorite. With that being said, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame brought both Lang and Hope Van Dyne to the forefront, along with the Quantum Realm. There is still a lot to explore in terms of those storylines, along with life during the Snap or blip, or decimation, or whichever you want to call it. Paul Rudd's Lang played a pretty large role in Endgame.

With a production start in summer 2021, it seems that Ant-Man 3 will be released in summer 2022 at the earliest. Again, we have to wait for Kevin Feige to make the announcement, or for Paul Rudd to possibly leak the news. Let's hope that the entire cast, including Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and more return for the threequel. The Ant-Man 3 news was first reported by the Murphy's Law Podcast Twitter account. Apparently, more details will be revealed this weekend, so check back for more information later.

Marvel Studios has made the decision to move ahead with the third 'ANT-MAN' film. About 2 weeks ago, I was told it was expected to film Summer of 2021. Yesterday I found the hard evidence I was looking for: Pym Particles Productions III LLC was formed a little over a month ago. pic.twitter.com/oeemIiX54o — Murphy's Law Podcast (@PodcastMurphy) October 17, 2019