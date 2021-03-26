Some exciting filming updates have now been revealed regarding two of Marvel's biggest sequels, Captain Marvel 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with both projects due to begin production on May 31st. With the likes of Disney+ series' WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier lighting up small screens everywhere, Marvel fans cannot wait for the big screen MCU adventures to continue, and it sounds like things are finally going to get back on track.

According to a series of new listings from the Film & Television Industry Alliance, both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will film in London and Atlanta, with filming expected to last until September 24th. Captain Marvel 2 meanwhile will film in London and Los Angeles and does not currently have an end filming date.

The shooting schedule for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has previously been teased by returning star Evangline Lily, who said that "Summer 2021!" Is when the Marvel duo are due to go before cameras. While not much is yet known about the direction of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lily has previously revealed that the movie will feature an exciting new direction for her character, Hope van Dyne AKA The Wasp. "I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Lilly said of her approach to Hope.

"Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft," she continued, "And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories."

As well as a bigger, more complex role for Lily's Hope van Dyne, the main antagonist of Quantumania has also been revealed to be Kang the Conqueror, with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors now signed on to play the Marvel supervillain. Kang is a villain with a penchant for time traveling, who is a future descendant of The Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, leading many to believe that Marvel's original superhero foursome will be introduced in the movie as well.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed will return to helm the third movie in the franchise. The previous installment's principal cast are all expected to return, including Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, with new addition Kathryn Newton (Freaky) taking over as Cassie Lang.

As for Captain Marvel 2, hardly anything is known about the continuing adventures of Brie Larson's cosmic superhero, other than that the story will link to both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in some way. WandaVision director Matt Shakman recently revealed that storylines seen in the Disney+ series will carry over into the wider MCU saying, "WandaVision was the focus while we were making it, and choices that we were making were then handed off to other films. The way we decided to describe Monica's power, all of that stuff, it will continue on into Captain Marvel 2."

Brie Larson is due to reprise the role of the title character, with Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton recently signing on in a currently undisclosed role as the villain. Candyman reboot director, Nia DaCosta, will helm the project. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Captain Marvel 2 are both scheduled for release in 2022. This comes to us from the Film & Television Industry Alliance which lists both Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Captain Marvel 2.