Avengers: Endgame star Emma Fuhrmann has responded to the news that she will not be returning as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man 3. The upcoming sequel, which is officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will see Kathryn Newton taking over the role of Scott Lang's daughter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fuhrmann, for her part, is taking the whole thing in stride.

The news was revealed as part of Disney's massive investor day presentation last week. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced the title and cast for the movie, revealing that Kathryn Newton will be taking over the role of Cassie Lang. Taking to Twitter, Emma Fuhrmann, who briefly but memorably played the role in Avengers: Endgame, shared her feelings on the matter. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages. Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU. I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time. Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds."

When Scott Lang emerges from the Quantum Realm in Avengers: Endgame, he finds out that several years have passed and that Thanos wiped out half of all life in the universe. He then begins a desperate search for his daughter, Cassie Lang, who has grown up in his absence. Emma Fuhrmann played the aged-up version of the character, who had previously been played by Abby Ryder Fortson. Why, precisely, the studio decided to recast the role hasn't been revealed. Kathryn Newton, known for her roles in Detective Pikachu and Freaky, responded to the news on Instagram saying, "Last night I dreamed of being a superhero."

Ant-Man 3 will see the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, alongside Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp. Michael Douglas also returns as Dr. Hank Pym, with Michelle Pfeiffer back as Janet Van Dyne. It was additionally confirmed that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors will portray Kang the Conqueror. Peyton Reed, who was at the helm for the previous two installments of the franchise, is returning to the director's chair. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps for the time being.

This is not the first time that a major MCU character has been recast. Far from it. Terrence Howard was replaced by Don Cheadle as James Rhodes. Edward Norton was replaced by Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/Bruce Banner. For various reasons, this is bound to happen from time to time within the confines of a massive, multi-movie franchise. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania does not yet have a release date set. You can check out the statement from Emma Fuhrmann's Twitter.