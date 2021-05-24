It's go time. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as the name suggests, will take MCU deep into the Quantum realm and its mysteries while exploring the repercussions of Avengers' use of the quantum tunnel to execute a heist and change the course of time and space in Avengers: Endgame. The film which was announced in December 2020 Investors Day Event at Disney's, will see the return of its primary cast including Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly portraying the titular superhero duo along with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprising their roles as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne respectively.

Evangeline Lilly Teased Yellowjacket's Return

In a recent Instagram post, actress Evangeline Lilly confirmed that the film has begun pre-production as she received her script from Marvel Studios. While sharing the news with her Instagram fans and confirming the fact that she has read the script, she added a caption -

"Got my script. Read it. LOVE it. Can't wait.

Lilly also added some familiar hashtags to go with the news but was caught posting a possible tease concerning the return of a previous Ant-Man character to the universe. Among all the hashtags, Lilly posted #coreystoll among others, sparking the rumors of actor Corey Stoll's return as Yellowjacket in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The actress has since deleted the post, but Hector Navarro of Nerdist was quick to point this out and post it on his Twitter feed.

Wait. Hashtag Corey Stoll?? HASHTAG COREY STOLL?!?!? pic.twitter.com/gLNatKnPg6 — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) May 21, 2021

Is Yellowjacket Dead?

Yellowjacket or Darren Cross proved to be a great villain to kick-start Ant-Man adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The portrayal of the supervillain was well received by fans and the classic straight out of comics suit donned by him in the 2015 film Ant-Man was really admirable. However, the character's fate was left ambiguous at the end of the film, when Scott Lang apparently kills him by reducing him to atoms; however, it's possible that Yellowjacket also entered Quantum Realm with Lang but the latter escaped leaving Cross's final fate a secret.

Though this tweet hardly confirms whether Corey Stoll will return or not, the tease is justified given the plot Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which, per the title, will dig deeper into the quantum realm and the alternate reality which exist inside it, completely indifferent of the laws of time and space of the real world. We have learned that people can survive in the quantum realm and all of them may experience time differently inside.

Firstly, Janet Van Dyne was rescued after more than 25-years from the sub-atomic reality. On the other hand, Scott Lang spent "five hours" inside it, only to return in time five years later. Meaning, there's a chance that Yellowjacket may have survived somehow and may possibly return to duel with Ant-Man once again.

﻿Kang the Conqueror: The Primary Antagonist

The film will also star Jonathan Majors, who will play Kang the Conqueror/Nathaniel Richards in the film, serving as the primary antagonist. Kang, who in the comics is a possible descendant of Reed Richards in the 31st-century, learns of time-traveling technology and pursues to conquer the planet by traveling to a primitive time on Earth and outmatch his opponents by the advancements of his own time. This justifies the title Quantumania, reflecting the bad repercussions of the Time Heist in Endgame, which will adjoin the future to the present, leading to catastrophic events.

How Ant-Man and the Wasp deal with these threats will be a treat to watch, which will narrate these events in director Peyton Reed's adventure-humor style like the previous two instalments of Ant-Man films. The film shall set up the final Phase Four entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fantastic Four, and may leave some hints for Marvel's first family's introduction within the MCU.

﻿Marvel Studios Fixing ﻿Endgame﻿Loose Ends With New Stories After Endgame, Marvel Studios cleverly left bread crumbs to follow. The Time Heist and the alternate version of time-travel fiction explored in Endgame resulted in several theories and all the loose ends Endgame left opened. Little they knew what Marvel Studios had planned ahead. Now, the upcoming films and surprising television originals for Disney+ set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue to fix those loose ends, through new narrations, stories, characters, and future set up of the franchise. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will explore the concept of alternate realities which were feared in Endgame, Ant-Man, and the Wasp: Quantumania will unravel the mysteries behind MCU's fresh take on the time-traveling concept. By the time Phase, Four ends Marvel Studios would've answered several questions that popped up after the events of Endgame.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release on February 17, 2023, and will star Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. This news originated at The Direct.