Ant-Man made a low-key debut in the MCU in 2015 with a modestly-scaled and surprisingly funny origin movie disguised as a heist film, then followed that up with a sequel that introduced the superhero's partner The Wasp, before becoming a key part of the Avengers' war against Thanos in Endgame. Now, Peyton Reed, the brains behind both previous Ant-Man films, has revealed in an interview with Collider that Ant-Man 3 is going to be the shrinking superhero's biggest outing to date.

"We are working away through the pandemic. There's some really really really exciting things in store, none of which of course I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way... I think the third Ant-Man movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two. It's going to have a very different visual template."

Reed's remarks open up intriguing possibilities for the Ant-Man sequel. The first two Ant-Man films kept the action limited to within a single city, so making the third film bigger shouldn't be much of a challenge. But the fact that Ant-Man 3 is going to have a "very different visual template" indicates that the action could take place in a completely different environment, and that likely means a deeper exploration of the Quantum Realm.

The Quantum Realm was introduced in the first Ant-Man as the place that exists between atoms, a world so small that entering the realm causes the human anatomy to change in strange and sometimes permanent ways.

Scott Lang aka Ant-Man discovered the realm in his first movie, then returned there with the Wasp and Hank Pym in the sequel to rescue Janet van Dyne, who it was revealed had been living in the Quantum Realm for decades, during which time her body had been permanently affected, granting her superhuman powers.

If the Quantum realm is explored further in Ant-Man 3, it opens up three major possibilities. The realm could turn out to be the hiding place of the next major MCU villain Annihilus, who lives in the city mentioned by Janet in the second film. The realm could also substitute for space, and become the place where Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm were stuck for decades, in the process gaining superpowers just like Janet and becoming the Fantastic Four.

Finally, it is been rumored that the Quantum Realm will be used to explain the arrival of mutants into the MCU, with the realm being shown as the source of their abilities, and thus introducing the X-Men into the MCU.

Whichever route Peyton Reed decides to take with his upcoming film, MCU fans will be excited to catch up with Ant-Man and the Wasp once again, and discover how the filmmaker intends their next adventure to be their biggest one yet. The wait is going to be a long one, however, since there is no official release date for the movie yet.