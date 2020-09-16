The news that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe has fans very excited indeed. The actor has signed up to feature in the upcoming sequel, Ant-Man 3, with many speculating that he will be portraying the villainous, Kang the Conqueror. Well, if that is who Majors is playing, talented artist Bosslogic has put his hand to showing us exactly what the live action depiction of the Marvel character might look like.

"Little rendition of #jonathanmajors as Kang for today."

The artwork gives Jonathan Majors his famous purple-and-green ensemble, along with an intense, icy death stare that would surely chill the bones of even the strongest Avenger. In the pages of Marvel comics, Kang's power suit lights the characters face up blue, giving Kang what looks like blue skin, with the artwork bringing it to glorious life and lighting up Majors' face like something akin to Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan.

Kang the Conqueror is a time traveling villain who, through a somewhat convoluted manner, is a future descendant of The Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic. While there have been several different versions of Kang in the comics over years, the most well-known version is named Nathaniel Richards. Born in the 30th century of Earth-6311, a 16-year old Nathaniel is visited by his future self, who goes by Kang the Conqueror, which results in Nathaniel trying everything he can to prevent his eventual transformation into the time-hopping supervillain, even becoming a superhero and member of Young Avengers, Iron Lad.

Though no official plot details have been released for the third Ant-Man yet, much of the main cast are expected to return, including Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, and Michael Douglas as previous Ant-Man Hank Pym. The movie is currently in development, with director Peyton Reed, who directed the first two Ant-Man movies, returning to helm the third.

With the plot largely unknown, the theorized inclusion of Kang the Conqueror has led fans to speculate that both The Young Avengers and possibly even The Fantastic Four will make their debut. Rumors of The Young Avengers' appearance in Ant-Man 3 have been swirling for some time now and would become even more likely should Majors be playing Kang as many believe he is.

Reed has previously revealed in a recent interview that the third Ant-Man will be the famously tiny superhero's biggest outing to date. "We are working away through the [current global situation]. There's some really really really exciting things in store, none of which of course I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way... I think the third Ant-Man movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two. It's going to have a very different visual template."

The director also revealed that Evangeline Lilly's character, The Wasp, will feature prominently in the threequel saying of her relationship with Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, "They're a partnership, and she's a very, very important part of that." There is no official release date yet for Ant-Man 3. This artwork comes to us courtesy of Bosslogic's official Instagram account.