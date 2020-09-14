Ant-Man 3 has cast Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors. Sources close to Marvel Studios claim he will be playing villain Kang the Conqueror. The studio has yet to comment on the casting, but Majors has been cast in a lead role, opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. It has been rumored for months that Kang the Conqueror would be the next big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though the Ant-Man sequel will reportedly feature a twist from the comic book source material.

Kang the Conqueror is a time traveling character who has gone up against Spider-Man and Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the past. It is believed that the character will appear in more than just one movie, which could mean that Ant-Man 3 will connect to more MCU projects in the near future. Several alternate versions of Kang have been presented in the comics over the years, so there is a lot to choose from in terms of where the character can go.

Jonathan Majors has been all over the place recently. He starred in Spike Lee's war drama Da 5 Bloods. The actor followed that up with Lovecraft Country, which was created by Misha Greene and produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. The show premiered last month on HBO and broke streaming records. Majors is in-demand at the moment and it will be very interesting to see what he brings to the table in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Peyton Reed, who directed the first two Ant-Man installments, is back to helm highly anticipated sequel from a script by Jeff Loveness. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is on board to produce. As usual, Marvel Studios is keeping all details about Ant-Man 3 under wraps. Reed recently said that Evangeline Lily's Wasp character will be a very important part of the upcoming sequel. "I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie," the director says. "Finding that balance in that movie, that's very important to me because that's very much a men's playing field, historically. But that's really, really changing now in a great way."

When asked about specific details involving Ant-Man 3, Peyton Reed could not give any. "We have [cracked the story]," Reed said. "Nothing is official yet, but we're quietly working. We're working through the pandemic." Those comments were made earlier this summer and it is believed that the story for Ant-Man 3 is officially in place at this time. As for when production will begin, that is another question. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series is back to work in Atlanta, so it appears that Marvel Studios has found a safe way of starting productions again. With that being said, it is believed that the Ant-Man sequel will go into production at some point next year possibly in the first quarter. Deadline was the first to report on the Jonathan Majors casting.