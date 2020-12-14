It was recently confirmed by MCU showrunner Kevin Feige that Ant-Man 3 is in the works, officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Along with the announcement of the title, it was also revealed that Kathryn Newton has been cast in the role of Scott Lang aka Ant-Man's daughter Cassie. Newton celebrated the news on Instagram, and also wrote a message that hinted she will be playing a new superhero.

"Last night I dreamed of being a superhero. #marvel #STATURE #CASSIELANG"

In the comics, Cassie Lang becomes a superhero like her father and takes on the moniker "Stature". Just like her father, Cassie has the ability to alter her body dimensions at will. While Cassie showed up as a tween in the previous two Ant-Man movies, the fact that she is going to be a fully-grown adult in the next one clearly means she will be donning a superhero suit and following in the footsteps of Scott.

With the arrival of Stature, the MCU now has five next-generation female superheroes that we know of so far. Apart from Kathryn Newton playing Cassie, there is also Hailee Steinfeld playing Clint Barton's protege Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ show Hawkeye, Florence Pugh playing Black Widow's younger partner Yelena Belova, Iman Vellani headlining her new Disney+ show as Ms. Marvel, and Tatiana Maslany finally getting confirmed in the role of Jennifer Walters aka Bruce Banner's cousin She-Hulk.

While the influx of so many new heroines is exciting enough, their joint arrival is also likely leading up to the announcement of a Young Avengers film. In the comics, the Young Avengers are the sidekicks of the older, more established team of Avengers, who often find themselves caught up in teen hi-jinks while trying to save the world. The first step towards such a crossover has already begun, with it being recently announced that Pugh will be a part of the Hawkeye show as Yelena.

Apart from the arrival of Stature, Ant-Man 3 will also feature Kang the Conqueror, a fearsome villain who is set to be played by African-American actor Jonathan Majors. Since Kang in the comics is a descendant of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, fans are speculating that the freshly announced upcoming Fantastic Four movie might also feature a Black actor in the role of Reed.

All these announcements appear to be in line with Feige's promise in previous months that the MCU going forward is going to be a much more diverse and inclusive place. It will be interesting to see how the world of the MCU films will intersect with its shows on Disney+, and the comics that gave birth to the whole mythology.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Janet van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. The film does not currently have a release date.