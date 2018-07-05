Evangeline Lilly is unsure if Ant-Man 3 will happen, stating that the success of Ant-Man and the Wasp will be a prime indicator of whether it happens or not. Paul Rudd was recently asked about the possibility of another Ant-Man movie as well, and he stated that he too was unsure, but for different reasons. Rudd isn't sure where the story would go (though he has some ideas) and notes that Marvel Studios has not mentioned anything about the possibility of a third installment at this time.

2015's Ant-Man wasn't exactly a slam dunk at the box office for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it was well-received by fans. The fact that they made Ant-Man and the Wasp was surprising enough and it looks like the chances of an Ant-Man 3 depend on whether or not MCU fans go to the theater to see it, according to Hope van Dyne actress Evangeline Lilly. Though she's unsure if a third movie will be made, she is hopeful that it will happen. Lilly explains.

"At this point, my understanding is that we need to get butts in the theater seats again if we're going to have another film. So if everyone gets out and watches it then I would assume we'll have another one. I hope we'll have another one, because I really want to do it again, but I don't know right now."

While the first installment wasn't the success that the studio had hoped for, Ant-Man and the Wasp has a lot more going for it in terms of firmer MCU roots. Since Ant-Man, Scott Lang has shown up in Captain America: Civil War and will appear in Avengers 4. Additionally, fans are desperate to get any further information about the conclusion of Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4, so that will undoubtedly add to the allure of going to see Ant-Man and the Wasp in theaters, which could in turn help the possibility of Ant-Man 3.

Paul Rudd has said that he has ideas for Ant-Man 3, but is reluctant to talk about them in case Marvel Studios gives the project the green light. Additionally, director Peyton Reed has been tight-lipped about another Ant-Man movie as well, stating that he hasn't heard anything from Marvel Studios about signing on for another adventure. While the success of Ant-Man and the Wasp is a big factor, the conclusion of Avengers 4 is another important piece of the puzzle.

Avengers 4 will close out the current phase of the MCU and usher in Phase 4, which may or may not include Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said in the past that he will discuss Phase 4 in-depth during next year's San Diego Comic-Con, so we've got a while to wait about any Ant-Man 3 news. For now, we have to wait and see how well Ant-Man and the Wasp does at the box office and see how everything gets finished with Avengers 4 next May. Head over to The Hollywood Reporter to read more of what Evangeline Lilly had to say about a possible Ant-Man 3.