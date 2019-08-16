Did Paul Rudd accidentally leak Ant-Man 3 plans? The actor is currently working on Ghostbusters 2020 and reportedly told some fans that the script for the third Ant-Man movie is complete. While the Ant-Man movies aren't the biggest of the earners when compared to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both installments have had huge impacts on Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and there is still a lot more story to be told after the Decimation, with life getting back to normal.

This is very much an unconfirmed rumor at this time, so read into it how you wish. Apparently, while on the Ghostbusters 2020 set, Paul Rudd was asked about Ant-Man 3 in between takes and confirmed that a script was finished and then reportedly said, "don't worry about it." After seeing the reaction he got from the two fans, he then allegedly backtracked, declaring that he only delivered the information to see how fast the rumor would spread. The details are sketchy at best, but there are a lot of MCU fans hoping this is the truth and not some fake news.

There is no video of this meeting with Paul Rudd and there are not any photos either, so this is a mighty big stretch here. These days, anyone can claim a "source" has told them a bit of news and it easily gets picked up. With that being said, this meeting may have actually happened, though we don't know Rudd's tone when talking to these fans during an alleged meeting. If he did meet up with these guys, he very well could have been being sarcastic and then felt the need to backtrack when the fans didn't pick up on his tone.

Regardless, we know that a possible Ant-Man 3 won't be released in the MCU's upcoming Phase 4, unless some major shifting happens. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed the release slate and a lot of it relies on the new Disney+ streaming shows tying into the big screen projects, including The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There's a lot to look forward to, but Ant-Man 3 was not talked about.

The MCU's Phase 4 will wrap at the end of 2021 with Thor: Love and Thunder, which means Ant-Man 3 could be announced for Phase 5, along with a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is also highly anticipated after grossing over $1 billion at the box office. Scott Lang's story should be told in at least one more movie and it more than likely will. We'll just have to wait until San Diego Comic-Con 2021 for that announcement, or maybe we'll get a surprise during next weekend's D23 Expo in Anaheim. The Ant-Man 3 potential leak comes to us from The Weekly Planet Podcast.