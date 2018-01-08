Is Ant-Man 3 already in the works at Marvel Studios? It's a bit early to say, but based on some new comments from Ant-Man and the Wasp star Michael Peña, it sounds like the sequel could be part of Marvel's Phase 4 plans. Here's what he had to say about it while talking about working with fellow MCU star Chris Hemsworth on his new movie, 12 Strong, and whether or not they talked about Marvel while working together.

"We talked about it on the first day. It's a whole different kind of club to be in, the Marvel Universe. I don't know if they'll use me for the third movie, I still really don't know. It's cool to make a little bit of a mark on that Marvel Universe and it's kind of a cool club, they run a really cool studio."

Michael Pena very casually drops "the third movie" in there, implying that Ant-Man 3 is already in the cards. Ant-Man was modestly successful, bringing in $519.3 million at the box office. That's on the low end for MCU movies, but most studios would be very happy with numbers like that for most blockbusters. We'll have to see how Ant-Man and the Wasp does first, before getting too ahead of ourselves thinking about Ant-Man 3. As for what we'll see in the upcoming sequel? Michael Pena couldn't say much, but he talked about how he and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) will be in Ant-Man 2.

"I can't really say because I guess they're good buddies, they've always been good buddies and I think they're remaining good buddies. I've got to be very vague, very general, but I guess he's following more of the American dream and trying to better himself. He loves that universe and everybody knows Tony Stark and those guys. I guess he's just trying to make his life better. I think that's the best way to say it."

Michael Pena also added that he did less improv as Luis this time around saying, "In the first movie, me and Paul created the character, I was trying out different characters, they were a little bit more lenient with ideas and I would improvise a lot. This one was different, they wanted me to do more pre-written alternative takes so I would do those and then I had a little bit of time for my improv but I think it's mainly written, this one." Luis, though not necessarily a huge character, became a fan favorite after the first Ant-Man was released. So, as long as he's alive by the time Ant-Man 3 rolls around, if it rolls around, it would make sense for him to be included.

Ant-Man 2 has the distinction of being the first MCU movie to come out after Avengers: Infinity War, with the Ant-Man sequel set to arrive on July 6. As for when Ant-Man 3 could arrive? All we can do is hopelessly speculate at this point, but based on this interview with IGN, it sounds very much like something we can expect to see in the future.