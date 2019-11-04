Hank Pym will be back for Ant-Man 3. We recently learned that Marvel Studios is moving forward with the sequel, which was largely expected but hadn't been confirmed over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con or D23. Now, Michael Douglas has talked a bit about the upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, providing us with a timeline for production.

Michael Douglas is currently promoting the latest season of his Netflix series The Kominsky Method. During a recent interview, he was asked about what it means to be a part of the MCU and, more specifically, the highest-grossing movie of all time, since he had a small part in Avengers: Endgame. Douglas then proceeded to praise Marvel and shared that Ant-Man 3 will be gearing up at the beginning of 2021. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The Marvel world has really been a blast! I love them, I'm having a great time. We're starting a third Ant-Man movie in the beginning of January 2021."

This lines up with what we've heard previously. Marvel's movie slate for Phase 4, which runs through 2021, is already locked in place. It includes Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Ant-Man 3 is part of Marvel Phase 5, which means it will shoot after those projects are well underway. So early 2021 makes sense. That means we should should see the sequel arrive in theaters sometime in 2022. Other Phase 5 projects include Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, a Blade reboot and reboots of the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The only one with a firm release date is Black Panther 2, which arrives on May 6, 2022.

Peyton Reed, who directed both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, is set to return to round out his trilogy. Paul Rudd will return as Scott Lang. While not confirmed, it's expected that Evangeline Lilly will return as Hope Van Dyne, aka Wasp, with Michelle Pfeiffer coming back as Janet Van Dyne. We're also likely to see Scott's daughter Cassie back, who is now quite a bit older thanks to the time jump in Avengers: Endgame. How that will factor into the plot of this upcoming solo entry remains to be seen.

Ant-Man has proved to be Marvel's little success story. The Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp have made $519 million and $622 million, respectively, at the box office. That's on the low end of the spectrum for the MCU, but those are still numbers other studios would be thrilled with. Plus, the character was given a big boost, as he was a huge part of Avengers: Endgame. That could help boost the box office potential for Ant-Man 3. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.