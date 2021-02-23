We now know when Marvel sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is due to start filming, thanks to returning star Evangeline Lily. Responding to a fan query on social media regarding when the Ant-Man threequel is due to get in front of camera, Lily revealed that "Summer 2021!" is when her and co-star Paul Rudd will suit up once again. The actress has also promised to "post from set," meaning it hopefully won't be too long before we start finding out more about the mysterious MCU installment.

While not much is yet known about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lily has previously revealed that the movie will feature an exciting new direction for her character, Hope van Dyne AKA The Wasp. "I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Evangeline Lilly said of her approach to Hope.

"Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She's going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories."

She added, "I'm really excited. I can't give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope van Dyne. Because I think the direction we're going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way."

Along with a bigger role for Lily's Hope van Dyne, the main antagonist of Ant-Man 3 has also been revealed to be Kang the Conqueror, with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors now signed on to play the Marvel supervillain. Kang is a time traveling villain (which explains the use of "quantumania" in the movie's title) who is a future descendant of The Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic.

While there have been several different versions of Kang over the years, the most well-known version is named Nathaniel Richards. Born in the 30th century of Earth-6311, a 16-year-old Nathaniel is visited by his future self, who goes by Kang the Conqueror, which results in Nathaniel trying everything he can to prevent his eventual transformation into the time-hopping supervillain, even becoming a superhero and member of Young Avengers, Iron Lad. The inclusion of Kang the Conqueror has led fans to speculate that both The Young Avengers and possibly even The Fantastic Four will make their debut, making Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania a very intriguing project indeed.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed will helm the third movie in the franchise. The previous installment's principal cast all expected to return, with Freaky star Kathryn Newton taking over as Cassie Lang. Provided there are no more major delays to the MCU roster, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hopefully be released sometime in 2022. Lily made these comments from her official Instagram account.